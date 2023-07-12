International Puppet Fringe Festival Reveals Complete Programming Schedule

International Puppet Fringe Festival has announced its complete programming schedule, set to take place August 9 –13, 2023 in the Lower East Side. As the only international festival dedicated to puppetry, it is organized by Teatro SEA, Grupo Morán (The Morán Group) and The Clemente Soto Vélez Cultural & Education Center.

With a diverse lineup of performances from all over the world, the festival will showcase the artistry and creativity of puppetry. Puppet Fringe will feature an eclectic array of public performances and events daily – open to all.

The New York Times raved of the festival “Something lighthearted and uplifting, but also thought-provoking and as varied as the city itself.” Time Out New York exclaimed “A celebration of diversity, inclusion and beautiful performances.” ABC New York said, “An explosion of color, culture and music!”

“"Prepare to witness an awe-inspiring display of talent at Puppet Fringe 2023. With a captivating 'Halloween in August' theme, we will take our audiences on a mesmerizing journey into a realm brimming with wonder and enchantment, as we pay tribute to the remarkable Ralph Lee."” says Dr. Manuel Morán, Founder of the International Puppet Fringe Festival.

Kick-off will be on August 9th at the Clemente Soto Vélez Center in the Lower East Side of Manhattan (107 Suffolk Street, NYC), with a mini-Halloween Procession where puppeteers will take to the streets with their favorite fun and spooky puppets to emulate the famous Village Halloween parade, created by Mr. Lee each October. Lee was known for his visionary, surreal life-size puppets that have become a feature in NYC parades, theatres and public celebrations.

Partners for the festival include the Mayor's Office of Media and Entertainment (MOME), the Hispanic Federation, UNIMA-USA, The Jim Henson Foundation, the Cathedral of St. John the Divine, Taiwan Cultural Center, Ralph Lee's Mettawee River Company, The Village Halloween Parade, the Taipei Cultural Center in New York, Ministry of Culture, Republic of China (Taiwan), NYC Councilmembers Christopher Marte, Carlina Rivera, NYC Speaker Adrienne Adams, and more.

The 2023 International Puppet Fringe Festival promises to be an unforgettable experience, whether you are a puppet enthusiast, an art lover, or simply looking for a fun and family friendly event to attend. The full program will be released soon.

The full programming schedule is provided below. Further updates can be found atClick HereClick Here.

WEDNESDAY, AUGUST 9

4:30 PM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Myths, Legends, & Spectacle: Masks and Puppets of Ralph Lee @ Abrazo Interno

4:30 PM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION @ LES Gallery

4:30 PM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Teatro SEA's International Collaborations @ Tamayo Gallery

4:30 PM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Murals of Puppetry around the World @ Punto SEA (Teatro SEA Lobby)

6:00 PM -Halloween in August Theatrical Procession Honoring Ralph Lee and Village Halloween Parade

from Suffolk St. to Norfolk St.

6:30 PM -Red Carpet @ Suffolk St. to La Plaza

7:00 PM -Máscara Viva + Opening Remarks & Award Ceremony @ La Plaza

8:00 PM -Puppet Beings Theater: The Paper Play @ La Plaza

9:00-10:00 PM -Punto SEA Open Mic: Puppet Nights “Perform and Get a Free Drink”

THURSDAY, AUGUST 10

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Myths, Legends, & Spectacle: Masks and Puppets of Ralph Lee @ Abrazo Interno

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION @ LES Gallery

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Teatro SEA's International Collaborations @ Tamayo Gallery

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Murals of Puppetry around the World @ Punto SEA (Teatro SEA Lobby)

11:00 AM -1:00 PM –Mask & Puppet Workshop (Lucrecia and Dimitri) @ Room 203

3:00 PM –Titeres en el Caribe Hispano: (Ep.2) Dominican Republic (52 min.) @ SEA

4:00PM – Screening: Handmade Puppet Dreams @ SEA

5:00 PM –Títeres en el Caribe Hipano: (Ep.1) Cuba @ SEA

6:00 PM -Claudia Orenstein: Japanese puppetry @ Abrazo Interno

6:00 PM –Títeres en el Caribe Hipano: (Ep.2) Puerto Rico (70 min.) @ SEA

6:00 PM -Nappy's Puppets: Jim Napolitano: Spooky Silly Sing-A-Long @ Flamboyán

6:00 PM -Boxcutter Collective: The Possession of Judy @ Los Kabayitos

6:30 PM -Máscara Viva + Opening Remarks

7:00 PM -Puppet Beings Theater: The Paper Play @ La Plaza

8:00 PM -Treasure Chest Theatre: The Trip @ LATEA

8:00 PM -Lumiato teatro de formas animadas: Iara the waters' charm @ Flamboyán

9:00 PM -Teatro SEA: The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote @ SEA

9:00 PM -Yael Rasooly: Paper Cut @ LATEA

10:00-11:00PM -Punto SEA Open Mic: Puppet Nights “Perform and Get a Free Drink”

FRIDAY, AUGUST 11

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Myths, Legends, & Spectacle: Masks and Puppets of Ralph Lee @ Abrazo Interno

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION @ LES Gallery

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Teatro SEA's International Collaborations @ Tamayo Gallery

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Murals of Puppetry around the World @ Punto SEA (Teatro SEA Lobby)

11:00 AM – 1:00 PM -Mask & Puppet Workshop (Lucrecia and Dimitri) @ Room 203

3:00 PM –Títeres en el Caribe Hispano: (Ep.3) Dominican Republic (52 min.) @ SEA

4:00 PM –Títeres en el Caribe Hispano: (Ep.2) Puerto Rico (70 min.) @ SEA

4:00 PM -Tholpavakoothu & Puppet Centre: Ramayana @ Flamboyán

4:30 PM -Fernán Cardama: Con un kilo de harina @ Los Kabayitos

4:00PM – 8:00PM -Puppet Lounge @ La Esquinita

5:00 PM -JunkTown Duende: Como Cucaracha en Baile de Gallina @ LATEA

5:00 PM –Títeres en el Caribe Hispano: (Ep.1) Cuba (42 min.) @ SEA

6:00 PM –Títeres en el Caribe Hispano. Cuba, diez años después. Presentation by Yudd Favier @ SEA

6:00 PM -Scapegoat Carnivale: Sapientia @ Flamboyán

6:30 PM -Máscara Viva + Opening Remarks

7:00 PM -Puppet Beings Theater: The Paper Play @ La Plaza

8:00 PM -Deborah Hunt / Maskhunt Motions: Road of Useless Splendor @ LATEA

8:30 PM -Teatro SEA: The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote @ SEA

8:30 PM -Great Small Works Spaghetti Dinner @ La Plaza

9:00 PM -Great Small Works Spaghetti Dinner Puppet Cabaret @ Flamboyán

10:00 PM -MICROTHEATER*



SATURDAY, AUGUST 12

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Myths, Legends, & Spectacle: Masks and Puppets of Ralph Lee @ Abrazo Interno

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION @ LES Gallery

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Teatro SEA's International Collaborations @ Tamayo Gallery

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Murals of Puppetry around the World @ Punto SEA (Teatro SEA Lobby)

11:00 AM -1:00 PM -Mask & Puppet Workshop (Lucrecia and Dimitri) @ Room 203

11:00 AM -Swedish Cottage Theatre Mobile: Little Red Riding Hood @ La Plaza (ENGLISH)

11:00 AM -Fernán Cardama: Con un kilo de harina @ Los Kabayitos

11:30 AM -Yael Rasooly Master Class Choose the path of Creation– a masterclass for the independent theater maker 90min. @SEA

12:00 PM -SEA: Teatro SEA: Juan Bobo @ La Esquinita

12:00 PM -Lumiato teatro de formas animadas: Iara the waters' charm @ Flamboyán

1:00 PM -Swedish Cottage Theatre Mobile: Little Red Riding Hood @ La Plaza (SPANISH)

1:30 PM -JunkTown Duende: Como Cucaracha en Baile de Gallina @ La Esquinita

2:00 PM -Ralph Lee & Mettawee River Theatre Company Round Table @ Abrazo Interno

2:00 PM -Nappy's Puppets: Jim Napolitano: Spooky Silly Sing-A-Long @ Flamboyán

2:00 PM -WonderSpark Puppets: The Not-So-Spooky Ghost @ Los Kabayitos

2:00 PM -Screening: Handmade Puppet Dreams TBD @ SEA

3:00 PM -Teatro SEA: The Galapagos Animal Convention @ La Esquinita

3:00 PM -Treasure Chest Theatre: The Trip @ LATEA

3:00 PM -THE PEOPLE'S BUS WorkShop @ La Plaza

3:00 PM – 9:30PM -Puppet Lounge @ La Esquinita

3:30 PM –Títeres en el Caribe Hispano: (Ep.2) Puerto Rico @ SEA

4:00 PM -Boxcutter Collective: The Possession of Judy @ Los Kabayitos

5:00 PM -Tholpavakoothu & Puppet Centre: Ramayana @ Flamboyán

5:30 PM -Screening: Títeres en el Caribe Hispano: Ep.1 Cuba @ SEA

6:00 PM -WonderSpark Puppets: The Not-So-Spooky Ghost @ Los Kabayitos

6:00 PM -Deborah Hunt / Maskhunt Motions: Road of Useless Splendor @ LATEA

6:30 PM -Máscara Viva + Opening Remarks

7:00 PM -Puppet Beings Theater: The Paper Play @ La Plaza

8:00 PM -Scapegoat Carnivale: Sapientia @ Flamboyán

8:00 PM -Teatro SEA: The Crazy Adventures of Don Quixote @ SEA

8:00 PM -Yael Rasooly: Paper Cut @ LATEA

9:00 PM -MICROTHEATER

10:30 PM – 11:30 PM -Punto SEA Open Mic: Puppet Nights

SUNDAY, AUGUST 13

10:00 AM - Lumiato teatro de formas animadas: Iara the waters' charm @ Flamboyán

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Myths, Legends, & Spectacle: Masks and Puppets of Ralph Lee @ Abrazo Interno

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION @ LES Gallery

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Teatro SEA's International Collaborations @ Tamayo Gallery

11:00 AM – 10:00 PM -ART EXHIBITION: Murals of Puppetry around the World @ Punto SEA (Teatro SEA Lobby)

11:00 AM -Swedish Cottage Theatre Mobile: Little Red Riding Hood @ La Plaza (Mandarin)

11:00 AM –Handmade Puppet Dreams TBD @ Los Kabayitos

12:00 PM -THE PEOPLE'S BUS WorkShop @ La Plaza

12:00 AM –Títeres en el Caribe Hispano: Ep.1 Cuba @ Los Kabayitos

12:00 PM -Teatro SEA: The Galapagos Animal Convention @ La Esquinita

1:00 PM -Swedish Cottage Theatre Mobile: Little Red Riding Hood @ La Plaza (Spanish)

1:00 PM -Nappy's Puppets: Jim Napolitano: Spooky Silly Sing-A-Long @ Flamboyán

1:00 PM -International & National Artists Talk

2:00 PM -Teatro SEA: Pedro Animal Falls in Love @ La Esquinita

2:00 PM -Yael Rasooly: Paper Cut @ LATEA

2:00 PM -Fernán Cardama: Con un kilo de harina @ Los Kabayitos

2:30 PM -Mascot Gathering & Mask & Puppet Workshop (Lucrecia and Dimitri Presentation) @ Norfolk St.

3:00PM – 9:30PM -Puppet Lounge @ La Esquinita

3:00 PM -Scapegoat Carnivale: Sapientia @ Flamboyán

3:30 PM -Teatro SEA: César Chávez and the Migrants @ SEA

4:00 PM -Deborah Hunt / Maskhunt Motions: Road of Useless Splendor @ LATEA

4:00 PM -Boxcutter Collective: The Possession of Judy @ Los Kabayitos

5:00 PM -Tholpavakoothu & Puppet Centre: Ramayana @ Flamboyán

5:30 PM -Máscara Viva + CLOSING REMARKS @ La Plaza

6:30 PM -Salsa Party @ La Plaza

7:00 PM -Open Mic @ Punto SEA

ART EXHIBITIONS - AUGUST 9 - 13

Opening reception: Wednesday, August 9 at 4:30 p.m.

– Myths, Legends, & Spectacle: Masks and Puppets of Ralph Lee @ Abrazo Interno Gallery

– Ralphs Lee's Legacy @ LES Gallery

– Teatro SEA's International Collaborations @ Tamayo Gallery

– Murals of Puppetry around the World @ Punto SEA (Teatro SEA Lobby)

Gallery Hours:

Aug. 9th @ 5pm Opening -10pm

Aug. 10th @ 11am – 5pm

Aug. 11th -13th @ 11am – 10pm