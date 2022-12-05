Interactive Theatrical Experience INERTIA is Coming To New Ohio's Theatre For Young Minds

New Ohio Theatre for Young Minds will present INERTIA, an interactive theatrical experience that explores the fabric of what theater is and why we need it. This joyful and humorous intergenerational experiment invites its audience to participate and be the creative force in how the story unfolds. A balloon, a bear suit, Kandinsky at the opera, and a high school football game all help to define what the participants will take away from their experience. Conceived and hosted by Drew Petersen (known for his work for young audiences with the Trusty Sidekick Theater Company) and directed by Tom Rothacker, the event is suitable for theatergoers aged 8 and up.

Now in its seventh year, Theater for Young Minds presents cutting-edge family fare for children of all ages. Past TFYM productions include a live-streamed Journey Around My Bedroom, an interactive toy theater with songs (and a New York Times Top Things to Do), and the UP-CLOSE festival, an immersive theater event modeled after the community organizing principles of Jane Jacobs.

INERTIA will be presented at New Ohio Theatre (154 Christopher Street, NYC) from December 27 thru 30, 2022. Tickets ($20.00/$15 per family of 3 or more with code familyfun) can be purchased at https://ci.ovationtix.com/34708/production/1145005.

Drew Petersen (Concept, Host) is a New York City-based multimedia content creator, writer, artist, and educator. He currently works with Park Avenue Armory, New York Theater Workshop, and The New Victory Theater. Drew has been commissioned by, presented at, and created original work for Lincoln Center Education, The Kennedy Center, Carnegie Hall, Park Avenue Armory, New Victory Theater, Big Apple Circus, Wallis Annenberg Center in Beverly Hills, Segerstrom Center for the Arts, Miami Theatre Center, Cleveland Playhouse Square, Kinzoo, Hellosaurus, and Sound Lounge in New York City. He is currently an arts education consultant with Brown Arts Institute at Brown University and at MASS MoCA. He was the Artistic Director for Trusty Sidekick Theater Company for 5 years, a theater company devoted to creating high-quality, original work for young audiences and their families. In 2018, Drew was the first recipient of the National TYA/USA Artistic Innovation award.

Thomas L. Rothacker (Deviser, Director) is an actor, director, dramaturg, and playwright and has worked in a variety of capacities off- and off-off-Broadway. He has acted, directed, and produced at theatres such as The Tank, Theatre for the New City, Theatre Row, The Kraine, American Theatre of Actors, and the Looking Glass. Tom is also an Assistant Professor of Theatre Arts at CUNY Kingsborough Community College in Brooklyn, NY. He teaches courses such as Theatre History, Play Analysis, Fundamentals of Acting, and Acting II. Research and pedagogical interests included movement-based and generated training for the beginning actor, many aspects of theatre history, and the dramaturg as a voice in the rehearsal room. Tom serves as a Regional Co-Chair for the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF), Region 1. He holds an MFA degree in Interdisciplinary Arts from Goddard College, MA in Educational Theatre from New York University, BFA in Acting from Long Island University, C.W. Post.

New Ohio Theatre is a two-time Obie Award-winning theatre under the leadership of Robert Lyons, Artistic Director, and Jaclyn Biskup, Creative Producer. The New Ohio serves New York's most adventurous theatre audiences by developing and presenting bold work from today's vast independent theatre community. They believe the best of this community, the small artist-driven ensembles and the daring producing companies who operate without a permanent theatrical home, are actively expanding the boundaries of where American theatre is right now and where it's going. From their home in the West Village's historic Archive Building, the New Ohio provides a high-profile platform for downtown's most mature, ridiculous, engaged, irreverent, gut-wrenching, frivolous, sophisticated, foolish, and profound theatrical endeavors. The theatre is accessible from the #1 train to Christopher St. or A, B, C, D, E, F or M train to West 4th St. For info, visit NewOhioTheatre.org.