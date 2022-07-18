Inkblot Theater Co. Announces 2022 Audio Play Season Featuring LITTLE WOMEN & More

Inkblot Theater Co. has announced its fall 2022 audio play season, which will include productions of "Little Women" and "The Poe Anthology."

Now in its third year, the company's work has included producing a four-part audio play of "Anne of Green Gables," as well as a live production of "Macbeth" in the woods of Brooklyn's Prospect Park. Inkblot Theater Co. is a small theater company devoted to recontextualizing the classics.

"Little Women" and "The Poe Anthology" will premiere on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, and other streaming platforms in August and October of 2022, respectively. The company will share these classic stories in a podcast-style episodic format that can be streamed anywhere in the world, at no cost.

As part of the company's continued commitment to promoting children's literacy and theater education, the productions and supplementary material will be made available as a free resource to public schools, libraries, and literacy advocacy groups. Research shows that listening to audiobooks can significantly help with reading comprehension and vocabulary, especially for children and second-language learners. Inkblot Theater Co's audio plays aim to combine the engagement and thrill of theater with the educational benefits of an audiobook. If your school or educational center would be interested in receiving Inkblot's education package, which includes free copies of the plays as well as discussion questions, send an email to inkblottheaterco@gmail.com.

"Little Women" will premiere in August, and "The Poe Anthology," which will include Edgar Allan Poe's stories "The Tell-Tale Heart," "The Fall of the House of Usher," and "The Cask of Amontillado," will be available in October. "Little Women" is directed by Elsa Bean and Emily Jackoway, and "The Poe Anthology'' is directed by Jorden Charley-Whatley. The cast includes Jorden Charley-Whatley, Rachael Chau, Bryan Freedman, Ethan Graham-Horowitz, Mick Hilgers, Emily Jackoway, Yasmin Pascall, Victoria Pero, Kevin Qian, and Elizabeth Robbins.

For more information, you can find Inkblot Theater Co. at inkblottheaterco.com or on Facebook and Instagram at @inkbottheaterco. To help keep these and future projects free for all, donate to the season's Indiegogo campaign at igg.me/at/inkblottheaterco.