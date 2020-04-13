Indiggo Twins Launch Antivirus Album

Pop Symphonic album "Church of Love" features powerful Holy-Spirited compositions: Church of Love, Say a Prayer, Christ is Risen, Alelluia!, I will Never Die, I am Like God filled with divine protection, Love and Faith!

There are anthems of solidarity, antidotes against any virus and fear!

"Now in these trial times, we wish everyone, no matter their culture or religion, to sing along with us CHURCH OF LOVE and this way to fight the virus. One Spirit, One Nation united into Divine Love: 'Love your neighbor, Love your foe! What is the difference? We have one heart, one soul.' Imagine if we all sing at the same time, thus all praying at the same time," Gabriela Modorcea, the producer of the Indiggo Twins' music, states.

"There is an alarm that people need to start praying and believing in God more. This world has been in chaos, who makes more money, who's the biggest, the most powerful... God might want to humble the human kind to get back to LOVE, believing, honoring true values, true art, living, kindness, the heart. However, we are blessed to know angels."

Follow Indiggo Twins on

https://www.youtube.com/user/indiggo77

https://www.instagram.com/indiggotwins/

https://www.facebook.com/TwinsIndiggo/





