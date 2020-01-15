In Scena! 2020 To Feature Special Performance By Italian Star Paola Minaccioni

The New York City-based Kairos Italy Theater along with the Italy-based KIT Italiana and Casa Italiana Zerilli-Marimò at NYU will present the eighth annual In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, a festival of Italian theater taking place in all five boroughs of NYC (participating venues to be announced), April 27-May 11, 2020. Admission to all shows and events in the festival will be FREE. All shows are in Italian with English supertitles. For more information please visit www.inscenany.com.

Each year In Scena! presents a survey of the best Italian theater from Italy, in New York City. The festival features full productions that have already toured in Italy as well as readings of Italian plays in translation, lectures and exchanges between Italian and International Artists. The goal is to promote greater awareness of Italian theater and Italian artists among New York theatergoers, and to build a bridge between the artistic scenes in Italy and New York.

As part of the 2020 festival TSA Teatro Stabile d'Abruzzo in collaboration with Stefano Francioni Produzioni will present a special performance by Paola Minaccioni of her show I am so much better in person (Dal vivo sono molto meglio), directed by Paola Rota.

Paola Minaccioni's characters appeared first on Italian TV, cinema, and radio, offering an insight into our times. Her show is a surreal sequence of characters that embody the doubts, fears and neuroses of today's world. Dal vivo sono molto meglio (I am so much better in person) is a show that invites us to reflect on ourselves while displaying the absurdity of the society in which we live. Unwitting racists, improbable telephone assistants, refined poetesses, untouchable managers, up to her most famous imitations: from political leader Giorgia Meloni to pop icon Loredana Bertè to Roman actress Sabrina Ferilli. Paola Minaccioni hides and at the same time reveals herself behind all these incredible masks, guided by the notes of DJ Lady Coco, melodic counterpoint to a unique theatrical experience. Describing a show that changes from night to night is impossible though, you can only understand it in person.

Paola Minaccioni began her acting career in theatre and cinema. She made her film debut in 1993 with the film Le donne non vogliono piu'. During the 1990s she split her time between theatre and solo shows taking part in several projects. She returned to cinema in 2003 with the film Sacred Heart directed by Ferzan Ozpetek. She also appeared in the films Fascisti su Marte (2006), Notte prima degli esami - oggi (2006), Cemento armato (2007), Un'estate al mare (2008), Ex (2009), Mine Vaganti (Loose Cannons - 2010), Faccio un salto all'Avana (2011). With Magnifica Presenza (Magnificent Presence) directed by Ferzan Ozpetek (2012), she won the Italian Golden Globe and was nominated for the Silver Ribbons, which she then won in 2014 for Best Supporting Actress with Allacciate le cinture (Fasten Your Seatbelts). Other films include Confusi e felici (2014), Un Natale stupefacente (2014), Torno indietro e cambio vita (2015), Alice non lo sa e in Benedetta Follia di Carlo Verdone (2017), Tutta un'altra vita di Alessandro Pondi (2018) e Ma cosa ci dice il cervello di Riccardo Milani (2019). She is also one of the voices of the Italian National Radio program Il Ruggito del Coniglio.

In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY In 2013 Kairos Italy Theater, the preeminent Italian theater company in New York City, created In Scena! Italian Theater Festival NY, the first Italian theater festival to take place in all five New York City boroughs and beyond. The festival's first edition was part of 2013 Year of the Italian Culture in the United States. The festival has since become an annual event. www.inscenany.com





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You