Ilia Volok's Returns To NYC With DIARY OF A MADMAN To Raise Funds For UK Aid

Ilia Volok returns to New York with his critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning one-man show, DIARY OF A MADMAN.

Ukrainie-born Ilia Volok presents Ukrainie-born Nikolai Gogol's classic story of an oppressed worker in support of Ukrainian Volunteers. Proceeds go to multihuman.life

Gogol's classic story, powerfully brought to life by film and TV notable, Ilia Volok, explores - in stunning detail - the fine line between dreams and delusions and the loneliness they create. Audiences around the world have watched as Volok became an everyman plummeting into insanity over this woman until - thinking he is now the King of Spain, Poprishchin's only destination became an insane asylum.

Volok's deeply moving journey as Poprishchin, a clerk enamored by his boss' daughter - who doesn't know he is alive - from simple desire to obsession and madness has been praised across the country and across the world. Volok presented his magnum opus at Dubai's Junction Theater,Theatre de la Huchette in Paris France, In London England at the Brunel and Sands Studio Performance spaces, in Zurich Switzerland at the Kaufleuten performance center as well as winning praise on the West Coast and "where it all began" in Ukraine-at Kiev's Suzirya Theater&Stage 6 and at the Odessa Independent Theater.

Currently in New York to film a television series, Mr. Volok decided to use this as an opportunity to present this solo work where he first premiered it in NYC, at American Theatre of Actors, one of the last great theatres of the off-off Broadway movement, Volok returns for a limited run starting Halloween weekend.

Friday - Sunday: Oct 28 - 30; Nov 4 - 6; Nov 18 - 20

(Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

The American Theatre of Actors is in midtown at 314 W 54th St, New York City. Visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204598®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdiaryofamadman.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for tickets. For further Info: 212-581-3044 or 424-272-1135, www.volok-diaryofamadman.weebly.com.