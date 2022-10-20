Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

Ilia Volok's Returns To NYC With DIARY OF A MADMAN To Raise Funds For UK Aid

Ukrainie-born Ilia Volok presents Ukrainie-born Nikolai Gogol's classic story of an oppressed worker in support of Ukrainian Volunteers.

Register for Off-Off-Broadway News

Get local news, offers & more...

Oct. 20, 2022  

Ilia Volok's Returns To NYC With DIARY OF A MADMAN To Raise Funds For UK Aid

Ilia Volok returns to New York with his critically acclaimed, multi-award-winning one-man show, DIARY OF A MADMAN.

Ukrainie-born Ilia Volok presents Ukrainie-born Nikolai Gogol's classic story of an oppressed worker in support of Ukrainian Volunteers. Proceeds go to multihuman.life

Gogol's classic story, powerfully brought to life by film and TV notable, Ilia Volok, explores - in stunning detail - the fine line between dreams and delusions and the loneliness they create. Audiences around the world have watched as Volok became an everyman plummeting into insanity over this woman until - thinking he is now the King of Spain, Poprishchin's only destination became an insane asylum.

Volok's deeply moving journey as Poprishchin, a clerk enamored by his boss' daughter - who doesn't know he is alive - from simple desire to obsession and madness has been praised across the country and across the world. Volok presented his magnum opus at Dubai's Junction Theater,Theatre de la Huchette in Paris France, In London England at the Brunel and Sands Studio Performance spaces, in Zurich Switzerland at the Kaufleuten performance center as well as winning praise on the West Coast and "where it all began" in Ukraine-at Kiev's Suzirya Theater&Stage 6 and at the Odessa Independent Theater.

Currently in New York to film a television series, Mr. Volok decided to use this as an opportunity to present this solo work where he first premiered it in NYC, at American Theatre of Actors, one of the last great theatres of the off-off Broadway movement, Volok returns for a limited run starting Halloween weekend.

Friday - Sunday: Oct 28 - 30; Nov 4 - 6; Nov 18 - 20
(Fridays & Saturdays at 8:00 p.m. and Sundays at 3:00 p.m.

The American Theatre of Actors is in midtown at 314 W 54th St, New York City. Visit: https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2204598®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fdiaryofamadman.eventbrite.com?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1 for tickets. For further Info: 212-581-3044 or 424-272-1135, www.volok-diaryofamadman.weebly.com.



Submit Nominations for the 2022 BroadwayWorld Off-Broadway Awards
submissions close in



More Hot Stories For You


Khady Kamara Named First Executive Director of the Perelman Performing Arts CenterKhady Kamara Named First Executive Director of the Perelman Performing Arts Center
October 20, 2022

The Board of Directors of the Perelman Performing Arts Center (PAC) announced the appointment of Khady Kamara as the organization’s first Executive Director.
IT: A MUSICAL PARODY Opens Tonight At Chelsea Table + StageIT: A MUSICAL PARODY Opens Tonight At Chelsea Table + Stage
October 20, 2022

CHELSEA TABLE + STAGE presents the New York premiere of IT: A Musical Parody opening tonight, Thursday, October 20, for its exclusive 13-show engagement. The show runs through its special Halloween performance on Monday, October 31.
THANK YOU FOR TRYING TO MAKE ME A BETTER PERSON Debuts At United Solo Festival 2022THANK YOU FOR TRYING TO MAKE ME A BETTER PERSON Debuts At United Solo Festival 2022
October 20, 2022

Mary Niederkorn's shattering solo show about parental abuse and its aftermath, Thank You for Trying to Make Me a Better Person, makes NYC premiere at United Solo's 2022 festival.  
Paige Matteson to Headline Improvised Musical ON THE SPOT Next Week
October 20, 2022

On The Spot, the now 7-year-running improvised musical comedy show, is turning Monday night into an institution at the Broadway Comedy Club, and this month is partnering with Paige Matteson to create a night of spontaneous theatre like no other.
16th Note Productions Presents WOLF TALE For Two Nights Only!16th Note Productions Presents WOLF TALE For Two Nights Only!
October 19, 2022

Don't miss out on your opportunity to see the world premiere of this epic tale. If you loved Pageant Princess, come and bring a friend! But...not the kids. This is not your children's fairy tale!