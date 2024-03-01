Ian Lockwood's GIRLFRIEND PAGEANT Comes to Littlefield NYC This Month

On March 27th, Ian Lockwood's Girlfriend Pageant comes to Littlefield NYC! Will Brooklyn's most unhinged beauty-pageant-comedy-show win the hearts of Gowanus? A bigger stage, more contestants, lots of love. Ian Lockwood is ready to find is hetero-life-partner this Leap Year!

15+ contestants compete to be pop-star-comedian Ian Lockwood's heterosexual girlfriend! With 4 rounds -- Gown & Age, Talent, Verisimilitude, and Emotional Support -- any of these beautiful women could be crowned Ian's Girlfriend.

The winner will reign as Ian's heterosexual girlfriend for one (1) year and receive a one (1) year supply of hot dogs from Jonathan's Crazy Hot Dogs*.

* One (1) year supply of hot dogs is defined as one thousand (1000) hot dogs and will be delivered in one shipment on January 1st, 2025. Buns not included.

Featuring contestants: Anna Aubrey, Ashley Everhart, Canning Robb, Chika, Danielle Clark Fisher, Eileen Hanley, Gillian Gurganus, Glennis LaRoe, Jessie Ballard, Jessie Lee, Julia Zhen, Kat Smith, Maggie Crane, Mara Wiles, Maria Randazzo, Michelle Chan Bennett, Obo Gilmore, Seerat Jhajj, & Shosh Brodman

And judges Justin Catchens & Kyle Gordon