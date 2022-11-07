IVY BALDWIN DANCE - FOLDS Announced At The Chocolate FactoRy Theater, December 7-17

The Chocolate Factory Theater presents the world premiere of Folds, a new dance performance by Ivy Baldwin. Performances will take place at The (New) Chocolate Factory Theater, 38-33 24th Street, Long Island City NY 11101. Details and tickets at chocolatefactorytheater.org.

Made specifically for the Chocolate Factory Theater's new space, Folds revels in four dancers' vulnerable, molting, and triumphant bodies; their operatic and primal voices; and the real-time morphing and mending of a large visual art installation made in collaboration with Ukrainian visual artist Inna Babaeva. Working from a vocal score unrooted in human language - created with long-time collaborator Justin Jones - Folds builds layers of sound (combining field recordings and samples) within which the performers enact a series of delicately disturbing, brutally beautiful, chaotic and crystallized, solitary and communal rituals; formed in tactile (and sometimes violent) relationship to Babaeva's fragile and decaying installation.

Choreography and performance by Ivy Baldwin with Katie Dean, Kayvon Pourazar, and Saúl Ulerio. Music by long-time collaborator Justin Jones. Visual and Costume Design in collaboration with the performers and Inna Babaeva. Lighting Design by Mandy Ringger. Stage Management by Randi Rivera. Ivy Baldwin's long association with The Chocolate Factory Theater includes the premieres of Here Rests Peggy (2010) - noted for its "big muscular patterns" and "delicious movements" by the New York Times - and Keen [No. 2] (2017), co-presented with Abrons Arts Center and The Joyce Theater.

Folds is commissioned by The Chocolate Factory Theater and is made possible, in part, through Gibney Dance-In-Process (DiP) Residency, Snug Harbor Cultural Center Artist Residency, 92Y Artist-in-Residence Program, Jamaica Center for Arts and Learning and Redtail Arts Artist-in-Residence Program, Lower Manhattan Cultural Center Governors Island Residencies, Ivy Baldwin Dance Commissioning Circle Members, a Foundation For Contemporary Arts Emergency Grant, and a Dance/NYC Coronavirus Dance Relief Fund: New York State Edition, an initiative made possible by the New York State Council on the Arts (NYSCA).

Ivy Baldwin is a Brooklyn-based choreographer, performer, teacher, and founder of Ivy Baldwin Dance. Since 1999, her work has been presented and commissioned in the U.S. by the Brooklyn Academy of Music (BAM Next Wave Festival), the Philip Johnson Glass House (CT), American Dance Institute (MD), the Wooden Floor (CA), Manitoga / Russel Wright Design Center (NY), Dance Center Columbia College Chicago (Il) and in New York City by The Chocolate Factory Theater, Abrons Art Center, Joyce Theater (Joyce Unleashed), Dance Theater Workshop, New York Live Arts, La MaMa, Lincoln Center Out of Doors, Dixon Place, Symphony Space, Performance Space 122, among others, and internationally at Tanz im August (Germany) and Dans Contemporan International Dance Festival (Romania). Baldwin is the recipient of many awards including fellowships from the Guggenheim Foundation, Bogliasco Foundation, MacDowell, Yaddo, Marble House Project; artist-in-residence positions with BAM, Movement Research, Abrons Arts Center, Snug Harbor Cultural Center, Gibney DiP, Redtail Arts, 92Y, Center for Performance Research, and ArtistNe(s)t (Romania); and creative residencies at MASS MoCA, Mount Tremper Arts, Kaatsbaan International Dance Center, Brooklyn Arts Exchange, and Lower Manhattan Cultural Council.

She has also received support from the Jerome Foundation, Trust for Mutual Understanding, New York Foundation for the Arts, Foundation for Contemporary Arts (Emergency Grants), Dance/NYC, and the William and Karen Tell Foundation, among others. Baldwin has been a guest artist and adjunct faculty at numerous colleges and universities including Barnard College, New York University, North Carolina School of the Arts, The New School, and Rutgers University, among others. www.ivybaldwindance.org