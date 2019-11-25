IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE, RADIO PLAY EDITION Adapted And Directed By Greg Cicchino

The Chain Theatre Holiday classic It's A Wonderful Life, Radio Play Edition returns December 12th - December 22nd at the Chain Theatre. In the style of a live radio play, actors perform the story as a Christmas Eve broadcast with music and live sound effects. Join George Bailey as he learns what happens to his hometown when he makes a wish to an angel that he was never born. A story of redemption that resonates with all ages.

This new adaptation is written and directed by Greg Cicchino. Starring KIRK GOSTKOWSKI, Nick Fondulis*, Michael Horowitz*, Blaire O'Leary*, Evan Bass*, Andrew Dobbie, Amanda Martinez and Emily Mattheson*. Enjoy the timeless tale, explore what the world really would be like without you and what the power of faith and community can do. Give your whole family the gift of live theater!

Thursday - Saturday December 12th - December 22nd @ 7PM and Sundays at 3PM. Chain Theatre 312 W. 36th Street, 4th Floor. Take the 1, 2, 3 or the A, C, E to 34th Street Penn Station or N, R, Q and 7 train to Times Square 42nd Street. Tickets $15 General admission, $10 for seniors, $5 Children 12 and under. Visit www.chaintheatre.org for tickets and more information.

One Special Free Performance for the public at Hunters Point Library 47-07 Centre Blvd, Long Island City Saturday, Dec. 21st @ 3PM.

