IRTE Presents Season 8 Grand Finale GO TO SLEEP STUPID KIDS!

Which is worse ... an angry dragon or little Jamie's dysfunctional family?

Jamie's been 12 for THREE WHOLE MONTHS and has NEVER had a "big girl" slumber party ... and you thought the Game of Thrones battles were incredible? Spend the night with IRTE at this improvised sequel to IRTE's hit comedy "Happy Birthday, Stupid Kid!"

GO TO SLEEP STUPID KIDS! runs May 31, June 1, 7, 8 (Fridays & Saturdays) @ 8:00 p.m. at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, New York City, Tickets at www.irteinfo.com/tickets.

Maybe Bran, the Broken got the throne but YOU get the laughs when you attend a night with the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble. Original Concept by Nannette Deasy; directed by Robert Baumgardner; technical Director, William Knapp; and a cast including Nannette Deasy, Izzy Church, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Bridget Knapp, Claire Kraus, Connie Perry, and Jamie Maloney

This has been a banner year for IRTE with legions of praise and accolades.

Winner: "Artists Whose Work Made Me Laugh The Most" Award at the 2017 Asheville Fringe Arts Festival

Winner: 2014 SHITFA (Supreme Honorary Improvised Theater & Film Award) from Unscripted New York Improvised Theatre and Film Festival

Nominee: Outstanding MITF/Variety Performance for DIG and Happy Birthday, Stupid Kid! (MITF Award)

Due to the improvisational nature of the shows, there may be adult content. Parental discretion is advised.





