IRTE Presents Season 8 Grand Finale GO TO SLEEP STUPID KIDS!

May. 22, 2019  

IRTE Presents Season 8 Grand Finale GO TO SLEEP STUPID KIDS!

Which is worse ... an angry dragon or little Jamie's dysfunctional family?

Jamie's been 12 for THREE WHOLE MONTHS and has NEVER had a "big girl" slumber party ... and you thought the Game of Thrones battles were incredible? Spend the night with IRTE at this improvised sequel to IRTE's hit comedy "Happy Birthday, Stupid Kid!"

GO TO SLEEP STUPID KIDS! runs May 31, June 1, 7, 8 (Fridays & Saturdays) @ 8:00 p.m. at The Producers Club, 358 West 44th Street, New York City, Tickets at www.irteinfo.com/tickets.

Maybe Bran, the Broken got the throne but YOU get the laughs when you attend a night with the Improvisational Repertory Theatre Ensemble. Original Concept by Nannette Deasy; directed by Robert Baumgardner; technical Director, William Knapp; and a cast including Nannette Deasy, Izzy Church, Natalie Hunter, Sam Katz, Bridget Knapp, Claire Kraus, Connie Perry, and Jamie Maloney

This has been a banner year for IRTE with legions of praise and accolades.
Winner: "Artists Whose Work Made Me Laugh The Most" Award at the 2017 Asheville Fringe Arts Festival

Winner: 2014 SHITFA (Supreme Honorary Improvised Theater & Film Award) from Unscripted New York Improvised Theatre and Film Festival
Nominee: Outstanding MITF/Variety Performance for DIG and Happy Birthday, Stupid Kid! (MITF Award)

Due to the improvisational nature of the shows, there may be adult content. Parental discretion is advised.



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows

More Hot Stories For You

  • Photo Flash: Broadway Workshop and Project Broadway Present SHREK JR.
  • 3rd Annual SHEEN CENTER THEATER FESTIVAL Celebrates The Voices of Catholic Playwrights
  • IRTE Presents Season 8 Grand Finale GO TO SLEEP STUPID KIDS!
  • The Dead End Kids To Present World Premiere of THE SMARTEST KIDS ON EARTH: TAUGHT BY MR. FOX
  • Photo Flash: Queens Shakespeare In Partnership With What Dreams May Co. Present BARE
  • Comedians Bringing The Laughter To Carolines On Broadway In June

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
       
    popup