IRT Theater to Present Fully-Staged Workshop Production Of Henry Sheeran's TED BUNDY'S VOLKSWAGEN Ted Bundy's Volkswagen

IRT Theater will present a fully-staged workshop production of Henry Sheeran's Ted Bundy's Volkswagen as a part of the 3B Development Series!

Limited Run: November 4th-12th, 2023

IRT Theater • 154 Christopher St, New York, NY 10014

Written and directed by Henry Sheeran

Produced by Henry Sheeran and Emma Richmond

with choreography and intimacy direction by Natalie Shinnick

Featuring Julia Rehwald, Yvonne Perry, Richard Toth, Felix Teich, and Andrew Goehring, with scenic design by Thomas Jenkeleit, lighting design by Jacob Zedek, costume design by Margaret Litzow, and production stage management by Violet Woundy.

In an attempt to repair their fraught relationship, twenty-four-year-old ANNIE (Rehwald) takes her mother, MIDGE (Perry), on a cross country road-trip to see Ted Bundy's Volkswagen. Will their shared love for true crime bring them together, or are the forces of guilt, shame, and hate stronger than the force of love? Ted Bundy's Volkswagen is a raucous exploration of family, violence, and that little worm called cruelty that wiggles around in each and every one of us.

Ted Bundy's Volkswagen runs for 10 performances beginning November 4th, 2023. More information and a detailed schedule can be found at http://irttheater.org/3b-development-series/ted-bundys-volkswagen/.

IRT Theater is a grassroots laboratory for independent theater and performance in New York City, providing space and support to a new generation of artists. Tucked away in the old Archive Building in Greenwich Village, IRT's mission is to build a community of emerging and established artists by creating a home for the development and presentation of new work. For info visit www.irttheater.org.

This program is supported, in part, by public funds from the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs, Office of Councilmember Corey Johnson and The Nancy Quinn Fund, a project of the Alliance of Resident Theatres/New York(A.R.T./New York).