INCREDIBLY DEAF MUSICAL to Return for 25th Anniversary of 9/11

🎭 NEW! Off-Off-Broadway Theatre Newsletter Get all the top news & discounts for Off-Off-Broadway & beyond. ✨ Sign Up

Twenty-five years after the September 11 attacks transformed New York City and the lives of millions, composer, writer, inventor, and Deaf artist Jay Alan Zimmerman will premiere a newly reimagined edition of his Incredibly Deaf Musical, the acclaimed autobiographical work that chronicles one artist's determination to keep creating after losing his hearing.

This developmental production re-imagines the musical for the first time in over a decade, and arrives at a moment when epidemiological studies have identified elevated rates of hearing loss and tinnitus associated with WTC-related exposure - information Zimmerman did not have regarding his own deafness when he first started creating and performing the work. Recent scientific research has increasingly documented long-term hearing-related conditions among individuals exposed to the World Trade Center tragedy, adding new context to Zimmerman's personal survivor story as well as connecting with other survivors and former residents still dealing with the long term health effects of 9/11.

Developed through nationally recognized festivals and development programs including the Tony-honored BMI Musical Theatre Workshop, early incarnations of Incredibly Deaf Musical attracted attention from major media outlets including The New York Times and The Washington Post for its unprecedented premise: a composer confronting deafness through the creation of a musical. The reimagined production humorously incorporates these developmental steps in a show-within-a-show manner, revealing not only Zimmerman's struggle with deafness, but also his challenge in trying to write a show while still living the events and then perform it while deaf without the benefit of today's accessibility technology and broader acceptance of disability in general.

"This is the show I never intended to write," says Zimmerman, "but it's the one I HAD to write in order to discover how to move forward."

After first giving up music to become a standup comic, his comedy act quickly morphed into a TV sitcom proposal and then a one person musical under the guidance of the initial producer, Paul Katz of Entertain Impact - who is now featured in the show as a character. The show was then selected by a jury of industry experts to become a full cast production for the New York Musical Theatre Festival, followed by a benefit production at the Marjorie S. Deane Little Theater. But in order to improve the work and his writing skills, Zimmerman had to fight for accessibility to participate in developmental programs, ultimately becoming the first Deaf composer in the New Dramatists Composer-Librettist program and the BMI Musical Theatre Workshop.

Now, a quarter century after 9/11, Zimmerman returns to the work with a broader vision that explores not only hearing loss, but also survival, reinvention, community, and the enduring consequences of one of the defining events in American history.

"This production reveals what happens after everything suddenly changes," Zimmerman said. "It's about rebuilding your identity, finding new ways to adapt, and discovering that creativity can survive even when the tools you've relied on have vanished."

The musical follows Zimmerman's journey from a hearing composer to a Deaf artist, blending original music, humor, projected text, visual storytelling, multimedia design, and accessibility innovations into a theatrical experience unlike any traditional musical. Earlier productions earned praise for integrating captioning and visual communication directly into the artistic language of the show, years before accessibility became a central conversation throughout the theater industry.

"I didn't have the tools I needed to keep creating music," says Zimmerman, "and so I had to make them."

Throughout his career, Zimmerman has challenged conventional assumptions about hearing by developing creative systems that translate musical information into visual and physical experiences, expanding access to music for audiences of all abilities. Those projects have included making public art installations, visual music systems, hearing-accessibility innovations, and educational tools such as his Seeing Music visualizers developed with Google designed to help audiences experience sound through sight and consultations on many haptic systems to amplify sonic experiences via touch.

Since the musical's DC Fringe premiere as a one person musical and the expanded full cast production at The Duke On 42nd Street, Zimmerman's creative work has expanded far beyond the stage. National publications and arts organizations have highlighted his efforts to reimagine how music can be experienced by Deaf and hard-of-hearing audiences through visual design, tactile technologies, educational systems, and multidisciplinary performance.

His work has been presented through organizations including Prospect Musicals, New York Theatre Barn, Broadway's Future Songbook Series at Lincoln Center, and numerous theatrical and arts-development programs.

Rather than a traditional revival, the new production serves as a substantial reimagining of the original work. The anniversary edition places Zimmerman's personal journey within the broader story of New York's recovery after September 11, exploring how trauma, illness, resilience, and artistic expression intersect across decades.

As the nation approaches the 25th anniversary of 9/11, Incredibly Deaf Musical offers audiences an intimate perspective on survival and transformation-one that reflects both an individual journey and a collective American experience.

At its heart, the musical asks a universal question: What happens when the thing you love most is taken away? For Jay Alan Zimmerman, the answer became a lifetime of artistic reinvention.

Jay Alan Zimmerman's Incredibly Deaf Musical runs at IRT Theater June 18th - 21st, starring Zimmerman as himself alongside Dorey Casey, Delaney Rose Lynch, and Mario Mazzoti. It is directed and choreographed by yannick-robin eicke mirko, music directed by Isaiah Evans, and stage managed by Ashlyn Laning. Dean Grosbard and Lee Rosen of Access Collabs serve as Scenic Curators & Dramaturgs, with Lighting Design by Paige Blackwell, Sound Design by Mario Perez, and ASL Consultation by Charles Mokotoff. The show is produced by Sierra Lancaster and IRT Theater, and associate produced by Claire-Francis Sullivan.

Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story

Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...