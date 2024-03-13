IN HARMONY Comes to NYC Fringe Next Month

Enter Your Email to Unlock This Article



Plus, get the best of BroadwayWorld delivered to your inbox, and unlimited access to our editorial content across the globe.



Email:





Existing user? Just click login.



After two sold-out runs, the devised musical theatre production In Harmony will be presented as part of the 2024 New York City Fringe Festival with FRIGID New York at 14Y Theater (344 E 14th St, New York, NY 10003). In Harmony will play four performances on April 5th at 7:10 pm, April 8th at 5:30 pm, April 13th at 6:00 pm, and April 18th at 8:50 pm. Tickets ($10-$45) are on sale now at www.frigid.nyc. The performance runs approximately 90 minutes.

“Awaken, explore, and transform. Repeat. In Harmony reimagines both beloved and hidden musical theatre gems, featuring rich vocal harmonies, spoken word, movement, and dance. Join us on a theatrical journey that celebrates community and explores what it means to grow.”

The cast will feature Theo Austin, Ethan Badders, Eric Michael Byers, Yang Chen, Kate Connors, Kyana Fanene, Isis ‘Ice’ Ferreira, Savidu Geevaratne, Tyrone Kiaku, Riley Mahan, Kevin Ivey Morrison, Bridget Rose Perrotta, Aubrey Porter, Moana Poyer, Alexia Rastelli, Brandon Reid,Ethan Treiman, and Suka.

The creative team will include Yang Chen & Bridget Rose Perrotta as Co-Directors/Producers, Maddie Allen & Kevin Ivey Morrison as Co-Choreographers, Nicholas Pollock as Lighting Designer, Daniel Wilde as Marketing Consultant, Will Stevens & Rachel Bard as Stage Managers, Allison Kraus as Assistant Music Director/Keys, Josh Conklin on Percussion, and Daniel Basilio-Fernandez on Bass.

Meet the Co-Directors/Producers:

Bridget Rose Perrotta (she/they) is an award-winning actor/singer/director seen on both the stage and screen. Bridget most recently led the Shudder/AMC+ Original film Hell House LLC Origins: The Carmichael Manor as Margot Bentley. Originally from Boca Raton, FL, Bridget received her BFA in Musical Theatre from Syracuse University and currently lives in NYC. Additional training includes Shakespeare's Globe (London), Tepper Semester (NYC), and Kimball Studio (NYC). You can often find her singing at cabarets around the city, creating art with friends, or making comedic content on social media. www.bridgetroseperrotta.com

Yang Chen (he/him) is a NYC-based music director, arranger, and producer originally from Zhangzhou, China, and Toronto, Canada. An alum of the University of Waterloo, he studied Systems Design Engineering and Music, and directed, arranged, and choreographed multiple award-winning a cappella groups to top finishes in the International Championship of Collegiate A Cappella (ICCA). His stage credits include Princeton in Avenue Q, Peter in Bare: A Pop Opera, and performances at Don't Tell Mama NYC. Amidst the pandemic, Yang conceived "In Harmony," guiding it to three consecutive sold-out shows in2021 and 2022 in NYC. By day, he serves as a product manager for the Max streaming app.