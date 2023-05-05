IMPORTED BRIDEGROOM: THE MUSICAL World Premiere Adaptation is Coming to the 14th Street Y Theater

"The Imported Bridegroom" is presented by YI Love Jewish and Lara Classics and is set to premiere on June 9th, 2023.

The beloved turn of the 20th century tale "The Imported Bridegroom" by Abraham Cahan is set to take the stage in a brand new musical, starring Avi Hoffman. This WORLD PREMIERE musical adaptation is by Pamela Berger, with music by the iconic Klezmer composer Hankus Netzky, the company includes choreography by acclaimed Israeli choreographer Oren Korenblum, musical direction by the inimitable NY musical icon Mark York with direction by Avi Hoffman.

This exciting production brings to life the timeless story of the challenges faced by Jewish immigrants to America in the early 20th century. The story follows the journey of Asriel, a wealthy landlord seeking 'entry' to heaven by supporting a young immigrant named Shaya, who is a pious Talmud student 'imported' from his small shtetl in Eastern Europe to the bustling streets of New York City to marry Asriel's daughter. Along the way, he faces numerous obstacles and cultural clashes as he tries to navigate his new surroundings and build a life for himself. The production will feature the talents of Yochai Greenfeld as the bridegroom and Mia Mclain as the proposed bride, as well as a wonderful ensemble of supporting players, including Daniel Barrett, Mary Feinsinger, Elmore James and Daniella Rabani Sirkin.

Adapted by Pamela Berger, who wrote and directed the original film version of "Imported Bridegroom," (which featured a much younger Avi Hoffman in the title role), this musical version of "Imported Bridegroom" promises to be a captivating and entertaining experience for audiences of all ages. With a talented cast of performers and memorable songs and music, this production is sure to be a hit with theatergoers in New York City and beyond.

"We are thrilled to bring this beloved tale to life on stage in a new and exciting way," said Pamela Berger. "Through music, dance, and storytelling, we hope to capture the heart and soul of the immigrant experience and bring it to a wider audience."

"The Imported Bridegroom" is presented by YI Love Jewish and Lara Classics and is set to premiere on June 9th, 2023 at the popular 14th Street Y Theater (at 1st Avenue). Tickets are on sale now, and audiences are encouraged to book early to avoid disappointment. Don't miss your chance to experience this exciting new musical adaptation of a classic tale of the immigrant experience. Visit Click Here for information and tickets. Or phone the box office to reserve tickets: (646) 295-4310




