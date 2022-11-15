I'LL CALL YOU By Schuyler Iona Debuts In The New York Theater Festival

I'll Call You, written and directed by Schuyler Iona, is a question: What would happen if two people find themselves in the middle of a power dynamic where both truly believe they have complete control?

Set in a small diner, a waitress, Miranda (Schuyler Iona), watches as Julie (Madeleine Lodge) a determined, young and successful businesswoman on the hunt to find the perfect candidate for her company meets Marcus (Tait Ruppert) who is also looking for his company's newest hire. Through a series of miscommunications the two end up unintentionally interviewing each other.

I'll Call You is a modern day comedy of errors.

The show is part of the New York Theater Festival, at Teatro Latea at 107 Suffolk Street. Get your tickets now!

https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209642®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorktheaterfestival.com%2Fill-call-you%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1