I'LL CALL YOU By Schuyler Iona Debuts In The New York Theater Festival
What would happen if two people find themselves in the middle of a power dynamic where both truly believe they have complete control?
I'll Call You, written and directed by Schuyler Iona, is a question: What would happen if two people find themselves in the middle of a power dynamic where both truly believe they have complete control?
Set in a small diner, a waitress, Miranda (Schuyler Iona), watches as Julie (Madeleine Lodge) a determined, young and successful businesswoman on the hunt to find the perfect candidate for her company meets Marcus (Tait Ruppert) who is also looking for his company's newest hire. Through a series of miscommunications the two end up unintentionally interviewing each other.
I'll Call You is a modern day comedy of errors.
The show is part of the New York Theater Festival, at Teatro Latea at 107 Suffolk Street. Get your tickets now!
https://cloud.broadwayworld.com/rec/ticketclick.cfm?fromlink=2209642®id=6&articlelink=https%3A%2F%2Fnewyorktheaterfestival.com%2Fill-call-you%2F?utm_source=BWW2022&utm_medium=referral&utm_campaign=article&utm_content=bottombuybutton1
More Hot Stories For You
November 15, 2022
Multi-Award-Winning Solo Show, MADE IN AMERICA will be performed at SOHO PLAYHOUSE (15 Vandam Street, New York, NY 10013). There will be 8 shows from Friday December 25th to Saturday December 3rd, 2022.
Blessed Unrest's CHASING THE TIDES, OR EXPOSURE Comes to Theaterlab
November 15, 2022
The award-winning theatre company Blessed Unrest is proud to present the world premiere of Chasing the Tides, or Exposure, a devised solo show exploring how women deal with secrets and expectations that are imposed on them.
Casting Announced For THE DORIS DEAR CHRISTMAS SPECIAL
November 15, 2022
Doris Dear, Telly Award winner for her streaming series, 'Doris Dear's Gurl Talk', on BroadwayOnDemand, 3-time MAC Award winner and Broadway World award winner, is back with her annual Holiday extravaganza, 'The Doris Dear Christmas Special'!
Japan Society Presents Traditional Japanese Noh Theater With KOTEI and MAKURA JIDO
November 15, 2022
Prominent members from the Kita Noh School, including Akiyo Tomoeda, Living National Treasure designated by the Japanese government, perform works from noh theater’s classical repertoire: Kotei (The Emperor) and Makura Jido (Chrysanthemum Boy).
Mary Goggin Brings RUNAWAY PRINCESS to AMT Theater Next Month
November 15, 2022
Mary Goggin’s multiple award-winning show, Runaway Princess, a Hopeful Tale of Heroin, Hooking and Happiness will run Friday, December 2nd at 7:00 pm, Saturday, December 3rd at 7:00 pm and Sunday, December 4th at 7:00 pm.