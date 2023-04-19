Skip to main content Skip to footer site map

IATI Theatre Presents TEMPORADA DE CIERVOS Manolo Díaz For A Limited Engagement

IATI Theater brings a new striking story to its workshop production series.

Apr. 19, 2023  

IATI Theater brings a new striking story to its workshop production series. The program aims to push the boundaries of theater through experimental proposals, visceral storytelling, and unique visual explorations.

Roberto, alias "el Chino," formerly "El diablito," and before that, "El diablo," is a child born in one of those dangerous neighborhoods that sprout in many Mexican cities. Orphaned, Roberto has grown up in a menacing world where friends and enemies intertwine.

One by one, his friends and neighbors disappear. No matter how old or how young... In a neighborhood controlled by organized crime, corrupt institutions, poverty, and the thirst for justice... a question will prevail: Do our circumstances seal our destiny?

About Workshop Productions:

Production and artistic teams:

Written by Manolo Díaz
Directed by Antígona González
Starring: Cecilia Petrone and Marco Vega
Technical Director & Lighting Designer: Miguel Valderrama
Audiovisual Designer: Malcolm Vargas
Stage Manager & Production Assistant: Georgina Saldaña Wonchee
Production Assistant: Braulio Basilio

Show details:
Age: +13
Language: Spanish with English Supertitles

Dates:
April 21 - 23, 2023
Friday, April 21 - 7:00 pm ET
Saturday, April 22 - 7:00 pm ET
Sunday, April 23 - 3:00 pm ET

Location:

IATI Theater at Downtown Art
70 E 4th St
New York, NY 10003

IATI Theater is a Latinx-led 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to serving as a platform for global artists and a bridge for communities to access theater at the forefront of innovation in English and Spanish. Founded in 1968 by Venezuelan director Abdón Villamizar and a group of Latinx writers, we produce original, exciting, bold, experimental, intimate, and engaging works while highlighting the complexity, contradictions, richness, and depth of the myriad experiences among the many Latin and international cultures. IATI creates theater with subject matter that is culturally relevant, political, challenging, as well as entertaining.



