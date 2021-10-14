I FEEL THE NEED Announced As Part of United Solo Festival

"I Feel the Need," a 60-minute, one-person show, written and performed by Loree Draude, one of the first women to fly combat jets in the Navy, and directed by Emmy Award-winner, Beth Bornstein Dunnington, takes flight and will premiere at the prestigious United Solo Festival in New York City at Theatre Row's Studio Theatre this coming November.

Ms. Draude brings her audience along on a unique journey as an accidental aviation pioneer through the varied forms of flight in her life. "I share stories from my life, from dance lessons during my childhood to my years spent flying jets on an aircraft carrier, through my post-military reawakening, and the dissolution of my marriage to a fellow aviator," said Ms. Draude.

After ten years of military service, during which she deployed twice to the Persian Gulf and was selected to be an instructor pilot, she transitioned to the civilian sector by earning her MBA at The Wharton School at the University of Pennsylvania. Ms. Draude spent the last twenty years leading teams at Silicon Valley startups and tech companies, including Google and Facebook.

Ms. Draude shared, "I created my show by assembling monologues I composed over a five-year period in The Big Island Writers' Workshops with Beth Bornstein Dunnington. I decided to perform my show to pay tribute to my fellow aviators who died while in service to our country, a sacrifice I view as one that enables our freedom in this country to pursue our dreams, including my dream to perform on stage."

Join Loree in the cockpit as she lands on an aircraft carrier and relives the adventure, humor, and challenges in her life.

Ticket information: Wednesday, November 17th, 2021, at 7:30 pm and Saturday, November 20 at 2:00 pm performance at the Theatre Row / Studio Theater, 410 W. 42nd Street. Tickets $35.00 + 2.50 service fee.

For reservation please visit at https://unitedsolo.org/shows/i-feel-the-need

Show Website: https://www.ifeeltheneedshow.com/