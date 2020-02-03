Horror Musical THE UNREPENTANT NECROPHILE Premieres In Manhattan

The Coldharts will present 'The Unrepentant Necrophile,' a punk rock opera about a mortician and her body, at HERE on February 18th-23rd as part of the SubletSeries@HERE: Co-op.

"A woman falls in love with a man as she prepares his corpse for burial. She has three days until the funeral, but three days just isn't enough..."

The Unrepentant Necrophile is a three-person, minimalist musical created with drums, electric bass and electric guitar. A loud, sexy and disturbing look at one woman's desire-driven journey through the American wilderness, inspired by true events. Blending physical theatre, music and horror, it explores sexuality, consent and gender politics through the anarchistic lens of punk rock.

The Coldharts is a touring theatre company based in Brooklyn, New York. They create new music-theatre inspired by the American Gothic. Their work has been seen across the United States & Canada. For information visit thecoldharts.com

This production is a part of SubletSeries@HERE: Co-op, HERE's curated winter rental program, which provides artists with subsidized space and equipment, as well as technical support.

Photo credit: Marc Chalifoux





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You