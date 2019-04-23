L&B Announced At Hispanic Federation FUERZAfest

In 2016, Hispanic Federation launched FUERZAfest, the first Latinx LGBTQ+ Arts Festival in the Northeast which not only celebrated a vibrant community, but addressed critical issues impacting it. This year it continues to do so.

In its fourth installment, that will run May 8-19, this year FUERZAfest selected 8 theatre plays out of 22 submissions. One of these selected plays is...

L&B is the love story of two women who know each other in a country on the other side of the world. "L" is running away from someone and disguises herself as many women in order to be safe. "B" writes of other women in order to live. They both will have to trust one another and walk towards where their hearts take them.

Its producer, Edna Lee Figueroa, talks about what L&B means to her, "It means heaven and earth to me as an artist and in my personal life. This is the first play in which I collaborate directly with a playwright in creating a story. L&B's fiction is based on real events of the different love relationships of Ricardo (the playwright and director) and of mine. I'm so proud to be part of a group of talented people who have the utmost respect for the craft and is so committed to the LGBTQ+ movement. Our play will have its opening on May 17th, the International Day Against Homophobia & Transphobia, we're honored to be part of this event that touches us beyond what words can express. It is a great responsibility that we accept with passion and respect."

Highlighting the theme "HONOR the past, DEFEND the future" FUERZAfest will recognize Latinx heroes that were at the forefront of the LGBTQ movement fighting for change, inclusion and acceptance. L&B it's a tribute to dare yourselves to be and to let yourselves go.

May 2019, Friday 17th at 7pm. Saturday 18th at 2pm. Julia De Burgos Performance and Arts Center, 1680 Lexington Avenue (105 & 106 St.) NYC. More Information and Tickets. Performed in Spanish with English translation.

Photo Credit: Francisco Cardozo





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You