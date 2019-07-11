Hip To Hip Theatre Company Announces Dates For 2019 Season Tour Of Free Shakespeare In The Parks

Hip to Hip Theatre Company is pleased to announce their summer tour dates which will include performances in fifteen parks throughout Manhattan, Queens, Brooklyn, Staten Island, The Bronx, New Jersey and Long Island. The company's 2019 Free Shakespeare in the Parks tour runs July 24 - August 25.

Audiences will have a chance to enjoy the romantic comedic romp, A Midsummer Night's Dream (directed by S.C. Lucier), and the historic tragedy Richard III (directed by David Frederick Mold), under the stars. The two productions will perform in rotating repertory. Hip to Hip's popular interactive children's workshop "Kids & the Classics," will be offered thirty minutes before each performance. Audience members are encouraged to bring a blanket or low chair, picnic fare and enjoy a Shakespeare play in the open air. No tickets are necessary.

Artistic Director Jason Marr, discussed this season's play selection, "If you're going to produce something as dark and bloody as Richard III, you need something as light and fluffy as A Midsummer Night's Dream to balance the season."

Marr went on to share, "Both as a producer and as an actor, Richard III has hovered near the top of my "yet-to-do list" for years. It's never made the cut, because on some level the play doesn't quite sing for me. After thirteen years with Hip to Hip, and with my "yet-to-do list" getting shorter and shorter, it seemed time to take another look at Richard III."

He went on to say, "I came across the fascinating documentary, "The King in the Car Park," which tracks the exhumation and reburial of The Remains of Richard III, which culminated in 2012. With the discovery of Richard III's remains, we now know that Shakespeare's portrait of Richard's deformity is grossly exaggerated. The exhumed skeleton reveals Richard had severe scoliosis, but it bears no suggestion that he was a hunchback with a withered arm and unequally sized legs. Hip to Hip's new radical adaptation of Richard III attempts to bridge the divide between the real man and the caricature the Tudors, aided and abetted by Shakespeare, perpetuated."

The repertory cast includes Leah Alfieri, Kendall Devin Bell, Katie Fanning*, Rebecca Wei Hsieh, Kurt Kingsley*, Tristan Land, Axel Marr, Bree Marr, Jason Marr*, Joy Marr*, Josh Miccio, Austin Nguyen, Anuj Parikh, Sophia Parola, Patrick Singer and Colin Wulff*.

*appears courtesy of Actors Equity Association

A Midsummer Night's Dream

Four young lovers escape the tyranny of the court to find love in a magical forest. On the same night and in the same forest, the king and queen of the fairies declare war on each other and a company of amateur actors meet to rehearse a play. See what happens when a mischievous sprite called Puck weaves their three stories into one.

Richard IIIAfter a long civil war, England enjoys a period of peace under King Edward. But Edward's younger brother Richard, who helped him to the throne, grows restless in the shadows. Shakespeare's searing drama chronicles the bloody rise and fall of the last English king to die on the battlefield.

Kids & the Classics

"Kids & the Classics" is the companion piece to Hip to Hip's program of "Free Shakespeare in the Parks." This free interactive workshop is offered 30 minutes before every performance, and is designed for children ages 4 to 12. It gives children a chance to interact with the text by previewing the characters and situations and creating links between the text and their own lives.

2019 Performance Schedule

*Kids & the Classics, interactive workshop begins 30 minutes prior to each performance.

Wednesday, July 24 @ 7:30 pm - A Midsummer Night's DreamQUEENS Flushing Meadows Corona Park (@ the Unisphere)

Thursday, July 25 @ 8:00 pm - Richard IIIQUEENS Cunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th Street)

Friday, July 26 @ 7:30 pm - A Midsummer Night's DreamBROOKLYN Fort Greene Park (Monument Steps)

Saturday, July 27 @ 5:00 pm - Richard IIIMANHATTAN Jackie Robinson Park Bandshell (85 Bradhurst Avenue @ 148th Street)

Tuesday, July 30 @ 8:00 pm - Rain date

Wednesday, July 31 @ 7:30 pm - Richard III

BROOKLYN Bushwick Inlet Pop-Up Park (50 Kent Avenue)

Thursday, August 1 @ 7:30 pm - A Midsummer Night's Dream

QUEENS Crocheron Park (35th Avenue & Corbett Road)

Friday, August 2 @ 7:30 pm - Richard III

BROOKLYN Fort Greene Park (Monument Steps)

Saturday, August 3 @ 5:00 pm - A Midsummer Night's DreamSTATEN ISLAND Alice Austen House (1000 Richmond Terrace)

Sunday, August 4 @ 5:00 pm - Richard IIIQUEENS Socrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Boulevard)

Wednesday, August 7 @ 7:00 pm - A Midsummer Night's Dream

JERSEY CITY Newport on the Green (14th St & River Drive S.)

Thursday, August 8 @ 7:00 pm - A Midsummer Night's DreamQUEENS LeFrak City (59-17 Junction Boulevard, Corona)

Friday, August 9 @ 7:30 pm - Richard IIIQUEENS Voelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Avenue, Flushing)

Saturday, August 10 @ 7:30 pm - Richard IIIQUEENS Gantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Road)

Sunday, August 11 @ 5:00 pm - A Midsummer Night's DreamQUEENS Socrates Sculpture Park (32-01 Vernon Boulevard)

Tuesday, August 13 @ 7:00 pm - Rain date

Wednesday, August 14 @ 7:30 pm - Richard III

QUEENS Sunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Avenue @ 49th Street)

Thursday, August 15 @ 8:00 pm - A Midsummer Night's DreamQUEENS Cunningham Park (Union Turnpike & 196th Street)

Friday, August 16 @ 7:30 pm - A Midsummer Night's DreamQUEENS Voelker Orth Museum (149-19 38th Avenue, Flushing)

Saturday, August 17 @ 7:30 pm - A Midsummer Night's DreamQUEENS Gantry Plaza State Park (4-09 47th Road)

Sunday, August 18 - 6:00 pm - Richard IIIBRONX Van Cortlandt Park (Broadway & 245th Street)

Tuesday, August 20 @ 8:00 pm - Rain date

Wednesday, August 21 @ 7:30 pm - A Midsummer Night's DreamQUEENS Sunnyside Gardens Park (48-21 39th Avenue)

Thursday, August 22 @ 7:30 pm - Richard IIIQUEENS Crocheron Park (35th Avenue & Corbett Road)

Friday, August 23 @ 7:30 pm - A Midsummer Night's Dream

SOUTHAMPTON Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane)

Saturday, August 24 @ 7:30 pm - Richard IIISOUTHAMPTON Agawam Park (25 Pond Lane)

Sunday, August 25 @ 5:00 pm - Rain date

About Hip to Hip Theatre Company

Hip to Hip, now in its 13th year, is dedicated to stimulating and developing interest in the theatre arts in underserved communities by providing free, family-friendly, professional productions of popular classics, and free theatre workshops for children, in public spaces.

www.hiptohip.org

www.facebook.com/HiptoHipTheatre

www.twitter.com/HiptoHipTheatre





