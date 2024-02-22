Heath Saunders, Bruce Sabath And Adam B. Shapiro Featured In Presentations Of New Musicals WUNDERKIND And SPECTRUM

The 17th season of New York Theatre Barn's award-winning New Works Series launches on Monday, March 4th, 2024 at 7PM ET at The 52nd Street Project in NYC (789 Tenth Avenue – the Five Angels Theater is located on the 2nd floor). The presentation will feature excerpts from the new musicals Wunderkind and Spectrum, as well as a conversation with the writers moderated by Artistic Director Joe Barros and producer Harmony Harris.

The new musical Wunderkind has book, music and lyrics by award-winning writer Oliver Houser (XY, She Reached for Heaven). Set in a Jewish American family in the early 20th century, Wunderkind explores a young piano prodigy's journey to break free of his father's crippling expectations and reclaim his creative voice. A timeless story of forgiveness and redemption with a rhapsodic score, Wunderkind expresses the universal theme of becoming who we are. The presentation has music direction by Davey Maglione, with performances by Steven Alan Black, Jake Hamilton, Jessie MacBeth (Xena: Warrior Musical), Bruce Sabath (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish, Cagney), Noah Wolfe, and James Zebooker (Fiasco's Into the Woods, Merrily We Roll Along).

The new musical Spectrum has book, music and lyrics by Stephanie L. Carlin, and is directed by Kate Trammell (The Perfection of the Donut). Set in 1995, Spectrum brings two seemingly different communities together. When Matthew, a young man on the autism spectrum, is told he needs to move out of his parents' place, he finds the quietest spot with no stimulation whatsoever — a gay bar. The presentation has music direction by Nicolas Peréz, with performances by Anna DeNoia (Grace and the Ghost), Shafer Gootkind, Heath Saunders (Company, Natasha, Pierre & The Great Comet of 1812), Adam B. Shapiro (Fiddler on the Roof in Yiddish), and Laura Cetti.

Tickets and More Information

Recognized by the National Alliance for Musical Theatre's Innovation & Exploration Fund, the New Works Series will also be streamed live by Full Out Creative. A limited amount of tickets for the in-person audience are $25, and tickets to live stream the presentation are $15, and can be purchased here. New York Theatre Barn will continue to provide Live CART and captioning accessibility services provided in part by TDF.