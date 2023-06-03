HUNGER Will Play The 2023 Chain Theatre ONE ACT FESTIVAL This Summer

The production performs 6/9 at 6:30PM, 6/14 at 8:30PM, and 6/25 at 2:00pm.

By:
ANNIE RACZKO has announced that HUNGER, written/directed by Raczko will be part of the selected voices that make up this summer's Chain Theatre One Act Festival in the heart of midtown. Join HUNGER at Chain Theatre (312 W. 36th Street, 3rd Fl.) for a 'Mix-Tape' of short plays including comedies, dramas, and even new musicals that comprise this festival of New York City-based playwrights telling their stories their way.

HUNGER is part of PROGRAM #11 and performs 6/9 at 6:30PM, 6/14 at 8:30PM, and 6/25 at 2:00pm. One of the shows will also be live-streamed with a talkback afterward. Show your support for the arts and join us for an exciting selection of performances created by the best independent artists at one of the top independent theatre venues in New York City.

If you take Eve Ensler's Vagina Monologues and Nora Ephron's Love, Loss, and What I Wore, you get HUNGER, a play set in an in-patient eating disorder facility, where women in various states of recovery come together to discover how to love themselves. This is loosely based on the playwright's personal story, as well as the collected stories of brave women who shared their experiences which were then turned into monologues for the characters.

Pam is a reluctant newcomer to the program, who does not think she needs to be there. During her time in the group, she along with four other patients, including her toxic ex-friend Penny, navigate the nonlinear road to recovery and learn how it's ok to not be ok. It is all their first time being human, and every body regardless of size or shape is deserving of love.

Maggie McAuliffe (Next to Normal/Carrie) plays Pam, an Elementary Ed/English major who defines her self-worth based on achievement. Jillian Vitko (On The Spot/Synesthesia the Musical) plays both therapist Clara who was in the facility for treatment years ago and Tammy, the art therapist who does expressive leg kicks to show her approval. Alexandra Eller (Under Woodside/Mommy Milk Café) doubles as both Taylor - a rebel of sorts who is in the outpatient program, and Penny, Pam's alleged arch-nemesis. Samantha Hernandez (A Graveyard Smash, Resurrection) is Jessica, a character who relies on the validation of social media. Ella Phillips (Legally Blonde/Little Shop of Horrors) portrays Kristen, a former Kindergarten teacher who also suffers from former gifted kid burnout.

The creative team consists of the extremely talented Elana Kircher (Chicago: Teen Edition/ Shrek the Musical) who serves as costume consultant and Annie Raczko (Standby/Moms: The Musical) who is the playwright/director.

Tickets are $22 in advance and $25 at the door. Use Promo code: HUNGER for discount tickets! Masks are not required but strongly encouraged.

CHAIN THEATRE is always seeking to reflect and react to the world around us. Culturally. Politically. Socially. Audiences can find investment in the work at the Chain, because the work is about them, no matter what it might be. It's a place where artists and audiences can expand their perspectives.

Chain produced the NYT Critics Pick macbitches, NYC Premiere of ​Six Corners​ by Emmy-nominated Keith Huff (A Steady Rain, Mad Men, House of Cards) and has also collaborated with Tony Award winner David Rabe (Sticks and Bones ​and​ The Basic Training of Pavlo Hummel) Past award-winning productions include: ​Hurlyburly​ by David Rabe, ​One Flew Over the Cuckoo's Nest​ by Dale Wasserman, and ​Talk Radio​ by Eric Bogosian.

Chain Theatre is located at 312 W. 36th Street, 3rd and 4th Floor, New York, NY 10018 For more about the Chain Theatre visit ​www.chaintheatre.org @chaintheatrenyc




