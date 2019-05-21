HITOPS Comes to Theatre 315

Totally rad! In the middle of the 1980's three Angels (Lukas Baeskow, Heather N. Cate, and Gina Morgigno) are sent to earth to help struggling teenagers. As they disguise themselves as high schoolers, so does their arch nemesis, Lewy (otherwise known as Lucifer; played by Justin Tepper) to obstruct their mission any way he can. Combining the fun of "Grease", the adolescence of "High School Musical" and the performance ambition of "A Chorus Line", HiTops delivers an energetic blast to the past while dealing with some weighty matters of the heart. Oh! And did we mention the love story? Yeah, it's totally awesome.

Starring Lucas Urbina, Lukas Baeskow, Heather Cate, Gina Morgigno, Justin Tepper, Savannah LaSalle.

Directed by Dorea A. Slagle.

Theatre 315

The Salvation Army Times Square

315 West 47th Street

New York, NY 10036

May 30-June 1

June 6-June 8

8.00pm

Tickets $20

https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hi-tops-tickets-60974427153





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You