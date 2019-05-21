HITOPS Comes to Theatre 315

May. 21, 2019  

HITOPS Comes to Theatre 315

Totally rad! In the middle of the 1980's three Angels (Lukas Baeskow, Heather N. Cate, and Gina Morgigno) are sent to earth to help struggling teenagers. As they disguise themselves as high schoolers, so does their arch nemesis, Lewy (otherwise known as Lucifer; played by Justin Tepper) to obstruct their mission any way he can. Combining the fun of "Grease", the adolescence of "High School Musical" and the performance ambition of "A Chorus Line", HiTops delivers an energetic blast to the past while dealing with some weighty matters of the heart. Oh! And did we mention the love story? Yeah, it's totally awesome.

Starring Lucas Urbina, Lukas Baeskow, Heather Cate, Gina Morgigno, Justin Tepper, Savannah LaSalle.

Directed by Dorea A. Slagle.

Theatre 315
The Salvation Army Times Square
315 West 47th Street
New York, NY 10036

May 30-June 1
June 6-June 8
8.00pm

Tickets $20
https://www.eventbrite.com/e/hi-tops-tickets-60974427153



Related Articles View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories   Shows



More Hot Stories For You

  • HITOPS Comes to Theatre 315
  • PRESENTING, THE QUEEN OF HEARTS Comes to Dixon Place
  • Victor Vauban's TRUTH Comes To Theater For The New City
  • FILIBUSTERED AND UNFILTERED: AMERICA READS THE MUELLER REPORT AtÂ The Arc
  • Eilin O'Dea Stars In MOLLY BLOOM BY JAMES JOYCE At Theater At 244 And Symphony Space
  • Celebrate Stonewall50 With WHAT THE FANDANGO!

    • Before you go...

    Never Miss a Story
    Like Us On Facebook
    Follow Us On Twitter
    Follow Us On Instagram instagram
    Â  Â 
    popup