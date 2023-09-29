HERE BETWEEN AND BEYOND: AN EVENING OF HAUNTING ONE ACTS to Play The Kraine Theater Next Month

Rising Sun Performance Company under the direction of founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri, announced today that they have been an official selection of the The Days of the Day Festival presented by FRIGID York York this October at The Kraine Theater. The critically-acclaimed company is coming off of their three week repertory productions of Proud by Judd Lear Silverman and Untitled Calamity Jane Play by Kati Frazier which had their World Premieres at the 14Y Theater this past February.

This one act series is a homecoming for Rising Sun Performance Company, as they were artists in resident at the The Kraine from 2003-2007, and Akia Squitieri states “We are thrilled to come home to the Kraine before FRIGID leaves this venue, this theater holds so many wonderful memories, and like many downtown artists this place is and was a core part of our company's foundation. We are honored to be a part of this festival and get another chance to play on this legendary stage.”

Here, Between, and Beyond: An Evening of Haunted One Acts features six plays that explore how we honor the dead, in celebration of The Day of the Dead Festival at FRIGID New York. Ranging in tone and place, each one act explores a different way we interact with death, the beyond, and what's in between.

The playwrights are Eugene Grygo, Michael Hagins, Holly Hepp Galván, Donna Latham, Orlando F. Rodriguez, and Judd Lear Silverman.

The directors are Anel Carmona, Eliot J. Colby, Maggie Connick, Kati Frazier, Jonathan Wong Frye, and Rachael Langton

The plays will feature members of the Rising Sun Ensemble; with Costume coordination by Zahra Jangbar; Props coordination by Liane Diep; Production Stage Management by Rebecca Kane; and Assistant Stage Manager Justin Hsu.

Performances run Saturday, October 21 at 7pm and Monday, October 23 at 9:30pm at The Kraine Theater at 85 E 4th St, New York, NY 10003. Tickets are $25 for in person and $20 for streaming, and can be purchased at the link below.

All tickets will be offered on a sliding scale so audience members can set their own prices in accordance with what they can afford.

The lineup includes:

Blithe Seance by Eugene Grygo, directed by Rachael Langton - Theo is moving to New York to join the dot com revolution. But first he must face his past with the help of an eccentric medium in a tale of love and forgiveness.

Decorum by Judd Lear Silverman, directed by Jonathan Wong Frye - A spoiled, world-weary Lord of the Manor returns from his vacation to Egypt with a new lover, who happens to be a mummy. Chaos and jealousy ensue in this tale of love beyond time.

Memento Mori by Donna Latham, directed by Kati Frazier - While privately grieving the loss of her lover, Lucretia tries to bring dignity and honor to an unknown corpse left at her doorstep through the art of post-mortem photography. But can the dead offer solace to the living?

Now You See It, Now You Don't by Holly Hepp Galvan, directed by Eliot Colby - Beware the wandering magician that makes things disappear. You might be next.

The Questioning by Michael Hagins, directed by Anel Carmona - When gunshots ring out at a protest on the Brooklyn College campus, police think an anti-BLM janitor may have been responsible. But there may be another avenging--more supernatural--force at work.

Mickey, an emcee who just happens to be the Aztec god of the underworld, pieces together the evening through a series of monologues by Orlando F. Rodriguez and directed by Maggie Connick that search for the meaning of life and what lies between here and the beyond.



About Rising Sun Performance Company

Committed to the principle of ensemble performance through the collaboration of a company of actors, directors, designers, administrators and playwrights, Rising Sun Performance Company's mission is to advance the vitality and diversity of American theater by nurturing artists, encouraging repeatable creative relationships, and contributing new works and revitalized, pre-existing work to the national canon. Rising Sun Performance Company realizes this goal by providing a safe artistic home that stimulates risk-taking without limits of genre or agenda.

Rising Sun Performance company, led by Founding Artistic Director Akia Squitieri, is a vital part of the Indie Theatre landscape; being one of the longest-running ensemble companies in NYC. Founded in September of 2001, Rising Sun Performance Company is dedicated to producing ensemble-based work. It is run by artists for artists to allow them to create their own opportunities instead of their opportunities creating them. 2023 marks the beginning of Rising Sun's 22nd producing season, culminating in 500 plus productions, workshops and events. This includes the development of countless NYC and World Premiere plays, over 100 One-Act Plays Series, 3 musical cabaret series, free outdoor performances, children's theatre, immersive themed theatrical experiences, and its trademark revivals, including sold-out critically acclaimed hits. Rising Sun Performance Company has been Artist in Residence at FRIGID New York, The Field's Far Space, Hosteling International, Space on White, and Governors Island. Rising Sun Performance Company has received 9 New York Innovative Theatre Award Nominations, 37 PCTF Nominations and 12 Awards from Planet Connections Theatre Festivity, and is a 5-time FRIGID Fringe Festival Award Winner.



About FRIGID New York

FRIGID New York's mission is to provide both emerging and established artists the opportunity to create and produce original work of varied content, form, and style, and to amplify their diverse voices. We do this by presenting an array of monthly programming, mainstage productions, an artist residency, and eight annual theater festivals that create an environment of collaboration, resourcefulness, and innovation. Founded in 1998, the aim was and is to form a structure, allowing multiple artists to focus on creating and staging new work and providing affordable rental space to scores of independent artists. Now in our third decade we have produced a massive quantity of stimulating downtown theater. www.frigid.nyc

