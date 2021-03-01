HARP Theatricals To Livestream Virtual Reading Of New Musical, THE YELLOW WALLPAPER

The NYC based theatre company will present a virtual reading of a new original musical called The Yellow Wallpaper, with music by Eliza Randall and Book & Lyrics by Sam Norman.

Based on the 1892 short story by Charlotte Perkins Gillman, The Yellow Wallpaper is a musical retelling of the feminist classic, written in isolation under the spectre of COVID-19. The musical tells the story of a young woman (Charlotte) who has just given birth to her first child. Charlotte is suffering from some kind of postpartum disorder and is to be confined here until she recovers. She's hesitant, but her husband John and sister-in-law Mary are firm: doctor's orders. She's not allowed to see her baby. That night, while the rest of the house sleeps, Charlotte becomes convinced that she's not alone: something, someone, seems to be moving inside the yellow wall... But, the next morning, she dismisses it from her mind and focuses on getting better. The days turn into weeks, the weeks into months; the confinement slowly becomes a prison sentence. Her mental health deteriorates under her forced separation from her baby, until, one day, Charlotte finally snaps.

The reading will premiere live via YouTube on Thursday, March 18th, 2021 at 6:30PM EST and run approximately 20 minutes. The reading will remain available for 24 hours following its premiere. Under the direction of Max Mackay, the cast of The Yellow Wallpaper includes Mason McDowell as John, Hannah Fernandes as Mary, and Vaibu Mohan as Charlotte.

A preview of "Woman in the Wall" from The Yellow Wallpaper can be streamed on HARP Theatricals' Soundcloud.

While there is no charge for admission, there is a suggested $5 donation to the Brain and Behavior Research Foundation for those watching the livestream. The Brain & Behavior Research Foundation is committed to alleviating the suffering caused by mental illness by awarding grants that will lead to advances and breakthroughs in scientific research.

Please visit bbrfoundation.org to learn more or to DONATE.

HARP Theatricals (Hayden and Rikki Productions) is a New York City based production company dedicated to producing new and original work that promotes change and is reflective of the social and political climate. The company was founded in 2018 by Hayden Anderson and Rikki Ziegelman. Previous Productions include "Pop Divas Go 40's!" (Don't Tell Mama NYC), Evelyn: A New Musical (Dixon Place), The Lady Power Project: A Devised Song Cycle (Dixon Place), The Day The Sky Turned (The Tank), "Summer Stuck: A Virtual Cabaret" (livestreamed), "Cootie" by Alexandrew Recore (livestreamed), The TikTok Cabaret (livestreamed), and Death and Taxes (livestreamed) HARPtheatricals.com

Hayden Anderson is an arts marketer/theatre producer striving to create and share work that educates and expands human understanding. Experience includes: Harry Potter and the Cursed Child San Francisco, Something Rotten! National Tour (Marketing/Press Coord., Allied Touring); Seize the Show (Social Media/Marketing Mgr.); Chicago and Waitress (Asst., NAMCO); Dear Evan Hansen (Backstage Concierge/Intern, Stacey Mindich Prod.); Audience Services at Williamstown Theatre Festival; Co-Founder & Producer of HARP Theatricals (Evelyn; The Lady Power Project). Hayden is a proud graduate of the Commercial Theatre Institute and an alumna of Marymount Manhattan College (Musical Theatre & Arts Management). Check out his website for more.

Rikki Ziegelman is an NYC based performer, producer and journalist. Rikki Ziegelman is a graduate of Marymount Manhattan College (2018) with degrees in Musical Theatre and Journalism, and has since then found her place in freelance work in both fields. She strives to create work that is reflective of the social and political climate, and that induces and inspires change. Currently, Ziegelman acts as the Social Media Manager for BALLROOM BASIX USA, a non-profit company dedicated to teaching the 'basix' of ballroom dance to children across the five boroughs of New York. Alongside, she works backstage at Dear Evan Hansen on Broadway and also acted as the Production Assistant for the West End transfer. Past theatrical credits include American Idiot & Bloody Bloody Andrew Jackson (JustArt Theatricals) and the world premiere of The Sisters of Aerilon. rikkiziegelman.com

The Yellow Wallpaper will be livestreamed via YouTube at bit.ly/harpyellowwallpaper. Visit HARPTheatricals.com for more information or connect with us at @HARPtheatricals on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter or HARP Theatricals on YouTube.