HAPPY DAYS to Open at Brooklyn's Loading Dock Theatre

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Brave New World Repertory Theatre will present a rare revival of Samuel Beckett's "Happy Days," featuring real-life married couple Claire Beckman and John Edmond Morgan as Winnie and Willie. Buried waist-deep in a scorched mound of apocalyptic waste, a middle-aged woman clings to her daily rituals with relentless optimism as her world closes in around her.

Written during the Cold War, when the image of a barren landscape evoked the shadow of nuclear annihilation, Beckett's play has evolved into a stark metaphor for the current climate crisis, political paralysis, and our seeming inability to break free of patterns that harm ourselves and the planet. The female-led production is directed by Jade King Carroll, artistic director of Chautauqua Theater Company, and runs September 17-October 3 at the intimate Loading Dock Theatre on Tillary Street in downtown Brooklyn.

'I strongly feel that the play will speak to aging Baby-boomers and young people alike. Most of whom experienced isolation and being 'stuck' during the Covid-19 pandemic,' says Brave New Rep's Artistic Director and star Claire Beckman. 'Our society's epidemic of the elderly crowding into nursing homes and assisted living facilities really speaks to Winnie and Willie's circumstance as a disconnected old married couple living on memories and a limited daily routine.'



Photo Credit: Genevieve Targoni

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