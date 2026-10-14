HAMLET to Make Debut with Sawtooth Theatre Co. at The 14Y Theater
The production blends dreamlike sequences and visceral storytelling to explore truth and hope in a fractured world.
Sawtooth Theatre Co., a new New York City Theatre Company founded by Reid Watson and Leah Schwartz, has announced its debut production: William Shakespeare's Hamlet, running for six performances January 13–17, 2027, at The 14Y Theater, 344 East 14th Street. Watson directs, and Schwartz plays Hamlet.
When power corrupts truth and certainty slips away, how do we find hope? Sawtooth's Hamlet approaches Shakespeare's tragedy as a search for clarity in a world where reality is increasingly difficult to trust. Blending minimalist staging, expressive movement, and immersive sound design, the production unfolds as a surreal whirlwind in which inner thought and outer action blur, time slips, and the familiar becomes unpredictable.
The result is a fresh, visceral take on a classic: a world that feels less like a fixed reality than a dream coming apart at the seams.
Sawtooth Theatre Co. pairs ambitious, contemporary approaches to classical theatre with a commitment to accessibility.
The cast features Tori Anderson, Julia Baker, Lillian Bornstein, Camila Calderon, Jillian Marie Cicalese*, Natasha Conti, Jaida Foreman, Stephanie Jeane*, Helena Mueller*, Madeline Rose Parks*, Molly Revenson, Leah Schwartz*, and Colleen Wood*. Lighting design and technical direction are by Anthony Fernandez, fight choreography is by Helena Mueller*, and stage management is by Allie Kroeper.
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