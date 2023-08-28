Graham Kay to Present PETE AND ME: A Non-Depressing Look At Autism And Family at Under St. Marks Theater

Comedian Graham Kay (as seen on The Tonight Show and The Late Show) is bringing his new one-man show 'Pete and Me: A Non-Depressing Look at Autism and Family' to off-off-Broadway at Under St. Marks Theater in September and October, with an additional short run at Just For Laughs Toronto. In Pete and Me, produced by Amy Hawthorne, Graham uses cheerful humor and levity to talk about growing up with his autistic brother, exploring their relationship from childhood through today - how it has changed and how, in many ways, it has stayed the same. From daily calls pretending to be Bert and Ernie to Graham getting arrested and his brother hanging up on the cops to getting kicked out of restaurants as a family, Graham shares stories and memories illustrating their lives together. At times silly, others serious -we learn how these moments have changed Graham's comedy career, romantic relationships and how he interacts with friends. Graham uses the stage as catharsis to contemplate the uncertainty of his future as part-comedian, part-caretaker. Underneath heartfelt anecdotes and witty punchlines, Graham is ultimately confronting his life's biggest fears while providing a space for the conversations we rarely get the chance to have.

Show dates - all at 7:00pm:

September 14-16

October 5, 7 and 12-14

18+, $22

ABOUT GRAHAM KAY

Graham Kay is a headlining stand-up comedian who tours throughout North America. Born in Ottowa, Canada and now based in Brooklyn, New York, Graham has appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon and The Late Show with Steven Colbert, and released a full-length comedy special, Live in a Bowling Alley, in 2022. He co-hosts the podcast Autastic: A Comedians Guide to Autism with Kirk Smith, and his stand-up comedy can be heard regularly on SiriusXM.

Watch Graham on the The Tonight Show here: https://youtu.be/FsAiamlx54Q

www.grahamkay.com

ABOUT AMY HAWTHORNE (PRODUCER)

Amy Hawthorne is a seasoned "comedy adjacent" with over a decade of experience in live comedy production and marketing, spanning both coasts since 2010. Amy's impact extends to renowned comedy clubs like The Comedy Store and New York Comedy Club and publications such as The Interrobang and Village Voice. Amy has previously produced or co-produced live shows including The Blue Show and Leaving a Mark. She is currently based in New York and working on Pete and Me: A non-depressing look at autism and family along with consulting and marketing projects.

www.comedygroupie.com