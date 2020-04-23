Gordon Cox to Appear on THEATER: ALL THE MOVING PARTS

Gordon Cox, Contributing Theater Editor for "Variety" and host of Variety's "Stagecraft" podcast, is featured in this episode of THEATER: All the Moving Parts, hosted by Patrick Pacheco, premiering on Friday, April 24th, 9:30PM on CUNY TV.

When Governor Cuomo closed Broadway on March 12th, it sent out shock waves to the public about how serious the coronavirus was. From this home, Cox brings us up to date on how New York theater is weathering the pandemic. What are the lessons from other crises (e.g. flu pandemic of 1918, 9/11) which impacted Broadway? Are musicals or dramas more likely to return? What's the impact on The Tony Awards? Cox is optimistic about Broadway's comeback: "It has always bounced back no matter how dire things have seemed in the past."

Pacheco says, "It was a particular pleasure to engage Gordon on the challenging times ahead. This interruption of Broadway's bullish era may yet yield surprising dividends not the least that playwrights will find it fertile ground. After all, as Gordon points out, Shakespeare wrote 'King Lear' when his theater was closed by a plague."

"THEATER: All the Moving Parts" is a new CUNY-TV show, featuring in-depth interviews with top theater artists including playwright Theresa Rebeck, musical director Casey Nicholaw, intimacy director Claire Warden and choreographer Sergio Trujillo. Of Pacheco, Rebeck said, "I felt like I was being interviewed by someone who knows me better than I know myself." Go to THEATER: All the Moving Parts to see these and other episodes.

STREAMING on THEATER: All the Moving Parts starts Monday, April 27th.





