Ghostlight Productions Presents TWELVE ANGRY MEN

Ghostlight Productions, presents Reginald Rose's jury room drama Twelve Angry Men, directed by Gary Bradley, with performances May 9-11 at Richmond Town's County Courthouse.

Twelve Angry Men, set in a jury room, tells the story of a murder trial in which a youth is alleged to have killed his father. The case seems like an open-and-shut situation as eleven of the unnamed jurors believe the defendant to be guilty. Juror #8, however, is not so certain, stirring up the room and setting off a number of arguments.

The anonymous deciding dozen lineup is: Mark Palladino as Juror #1, James West as Juror #2, Jack Dabdoub as Juror #3, Paul Guest Smith as Juror #4, Tony Verilli as Juror #5, Frank West as Juror #6, Mike Millione as Juror #7, Jeff Bodnar as Juror #8, Frank Randall as Juror #9, John Herron as Juror #10, Biff McKeldin as Juror #11 and Michael Whelan as Juror #12. Frank Ninivagi is the Guard and Charles Sullivan is the Judge.

The design team for Twelve Angry Men features Jennifer Straniere (costumes), Nick Ortiz (lights). Charles Sullivan is production stage manager.

First produced on television as part of CBS' "Studio One" series in 1954, the Reginald Rose work was then expanded into the full-length 1957 feature film, directed by Sidney Lumet, starring Henry Fonda, Lee J. Cobb, Ed Begley, E.G. Marshall, Jack Warden, Martin Balsam and Jack Klugman.

Performances of Twelve Angry Men are Thursday, May 9 at 8:00pm, Friday, May 10 at 8:00pm and Saturday, May 11 at 2:00pm and 8:00pm. Performances will be presented on the second floor of the Richmond Town County Courthouse (441 Clarke Avenue). Tickets are $25. For additional information, please email ghostlightproductions@gmail.com or call (718) 448-3959.





