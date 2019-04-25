Ghostlight Productions Presents THE FANTASTICKS

Ghostlight Productions, kicks off its inaugural season with a new production of the world's longest-running musical, The Fantasticks, a captivating romantic comedy about a boy, a girl, two fathers, and a wall, with performances April 25 -28 at Richmond Town's County Courthouse.

Based on the tale Les Romanesques by Edmond Rostand, The Fantasticks features music by Harvey Schmidt and book and lyrics by Tom Jones. The memorable score includes "Soon It's Gonna Rain," "They Were You," and the beloved hit, "Try to Remember."

Directed and music directed by Andrew Monteleone, The Fantasticks features John Griffin as "El Gallo," Joseph Gambino as "Matt," Victoria Gullo as "Luisa," Jack Dabdoub as "Hucklebee," Jeff Bodnar as "Bellomy," Michael Whelan as "Henry," Bobby Vaccaro as "Mortimer" and Jilian Pizzi as "The Mute."

The Fantasticks features costume design by Joseph Gambino. Rina Sklar Dabdoub is assistant director and production stage manager.

The Fantasticks original cast featured Jerry Orbach and Rita Gardner, opening Off-Broadway at the Sullivan Street Playhouse on May 3, 1960. After 42 years, the production closed on January 13, 2002 after 17,162 performances. In 1992, The Fantasticks was awarded Tony Honors for Excellence in Theatre. In 2007, the musical was revived in New York at the Jerry Orbach Theater and played through June 2017. At the time of its closing, the production played a total of 21,552 performances in New York City.

In addition to The Fantasticks, book writer and lyricist Tom Jones and composer Harvey Schmidt have created the musicals 110 in the Shade, I Do! I Do!, Celebration, Philemon, Mirette, Collette Collage, Grover's Corners, Roadside, and The Show Goes On.

Performances of The Fantasticks are Thursday, April 25 at 8:00pm, Friday, April 26 at 8:00pm, Saturday, April 27 at 8:00pm and Sunday, April 28 at 2:00pm. Performances will be presented on the second floor of the Richmond Town County Courthouse (441 Clarke Avenue). Tickets are $25. Purchase tickets to all 3 shows The Fantasticks, Five Women Wearing the Same Dress and Twelve Angry Men for $60. Tickets available at the door. For additional information, please email ghostlightproductions@gmail.com or call (718) 448-3959.

Next at Ghostlight: Alan Ball's comedy, Five Women Wearing The Same Dress, directed by Charles Sullivan May 3-5, followed by the jury room drama Twelve Angry Men, directed by Gary Bradley May 9-11, and the summer spectacular 1776, directed by Gary Bradley July 4-7.





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You