Get Ready To Deep Dive Into The World Of PARASIGHT

Blue Pearl Theatrics presents "PARASIGHT", a collection of provocative, new plays June 4th and 5th at The NuBox, 754 9th Avenue, 4th Floor, NYC 10019 in the heart of the Theater District.

"PARASIGHT", a series of 5 original short plays, explores the concept of a futuristic society governed by technological advancements & conveniences. The show ponders humanity's current relationship and possible future trajectory with technology.

Featuring an incredible pool of rising talent based in New York City, PARASIGHT is the first production for Blue Pearl Theatrics after an almost 3-year hiatus. "We are truly excited that live theater is back in NYC! We would like to give a special thank you to our amazing cast, crew and our sponsor, John DeSotelle Studio who have generously contributed their time, talent and resources to help bring this project to life." says Janelle Stein, Artistic Director of Blue Pearl Theatrics.

There are two matinee and two evening performances on Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5. A special Saturday evening show will include a hot appetizer buffet provided by Miss Vivienne's Catering.

For tickets and more information visit Parasight.Eventbrite.com.