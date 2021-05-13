GatherNYC Announces SPRING 2021 Season At The Morris-Jumel Mansion

GatherNYC, the weekly concert series called "a sweet chamber music series" by The New York Times, returns for five Sunday afternoon outdoor concerts at the Morris-Jumel Mansion, Manhattan's oldest surviving house. The series features top NYC talent including singer/songwriter/cellist Laufey, members of the New York Philharmonic and more.



Founded in 2018 by cellist Laura Metcalf and guitarist Rupert Boyd, GatherNYC presented 49 concerts featuring such acclaimed classical artists as the Dover, Brentano and Calidore quartets, clarinetist Anthony McGill, violinist Rachel Barton Pine and more, at SubCulture in downtown Manhattan before closing due to the pandemic. Designed to foster a sense of community around music, the shows last one hour, and also feature a spoken word performance and collective celebration of silence.



"Rupert and I are so thrilled to be bringing our concert series to Upper Manhattan, our own vibrant neighborhood, and to be sharing live music with the community when we need it most", says Metcalf. "The historic Morris-Jumel Mansion, a hidden gem of a destination itself, makes the perfect setting to present some of New York City's most accomplished and exciting performers." Boyd adds, "what I love about the season we have planned is the diversity and variety of music and performers. From traditional string quartets to genre-bending ensembles, there is truly something for everyone, and that's always been a central mission of GatherNYC: to engage both seasoned concertgoers and newcomers alike."





GATHERNYC 2021 SEASON





Sundays at 4:30pm

Morris-Jumel Mansion

65 Jumel Terrace



May 23: Laufey - singer/songwriter/cellist, winner of Icelandic Music Awards "Best New Artist"



May 30: Catalyst Quartet - Grammy-winning string quartet



June 6: Empire Wild - genre-bending mixed ensemble, winners of the 2020 Concert Artists Guild Competition



June 13: Boyd Meets Girl, cello + guitar duo, with Guilherme Andreas, flute



June 20: Musicians from the New York Philharmonic





Premium patio seating is available with the purchase of a 5-concert season pass ($80 for one person; $120 for a pair).



Lawn seating is free, but capacity is limited and reservations are required. No outside chairs are permitted with lawn seating, only blankets.



Online health screening is required for all visitors with no exceptions. All concert-goers over the age of two are required to remain masked and socially distanced from other groups during the performance, regardless of prior vaccination status, as per current NYC Parks and Morris-Jumel Mansion programming guidelines.



In case of rain, concerts will be moved indoors with EXTREMELY limited capacity.



Reservations and further information is available at www.GatherNYC.org.