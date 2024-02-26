GUAC - THE ONE-MAN SHOW Comes to United Solo in March

When you lose a son, what do you do? Six years ago, Manuel Oliver had to ask himself that very same question when his son Joaquin “Guac” Oliver was among the 17 murdered at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, on February 14, 2018.

Manuel's answer: you have to do what you do best. Fearless, funny, and pulling zero punches, GUAC - THE ONE-MAN SHOW is a theatrical experience about a father turned activist, his undying love for his son, and the story of an immigrant family in search of the American Dream only instead to be confronted by a uniquely American Nightmare.

GUAC is written and performed by Manuel Oliver, co-written by James Clements, and directed by Michael Cotey. Presented as the opener of The 16th Annual United Solo Festival in partnership with Change the Ref and ENOUGH! Plays to End Gun Violence, GUAC will be staged for one weekend only on Friday, March 8, and Saturday, March 9, at 7 PM, and Sunday, March 10, at 2 PM at Theatre Row, Theatre 1, 410 W. 42nd Street.

GUAC's NYC creative team includes Grover Hollway (Sound Designer) and Justine Burke (Lighting Designer).