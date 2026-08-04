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GODFRIEND Will Come to The Tank in August

Hal Cosentino and Ellenor Riley-Condit star in the play, directed by Caley Chase at the 98-seat venue.

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GODFRIEND Will Come to The Tank in August

On the heels of a developmental workshop at Powerhouse Theater at Vassar College,  The Tank will present the new play, Godfriend, featuring original music and sound design by indie singer-songwriter Hannah Read, aka Lomelda. Utilizing acoustic and electronic instruments, Godfriend combines Read's singular sound to create a live music score transforming the performance into a theatrical event that feels reminiscent of a concert. Godfriend is Read's first foray into theater composition, and she will be joined on stage by close musical collaborators, Sowmya Somanath and Walter Nichols, of the music project Felt Out. 

Godfriend is written and performed by Hal Cosentino and Ellenor Riley-Condit. Caley Chase directs.

Hannah Read's music project Lomelda is best known for her 2020 album release Hannah, which received the coveted designation of “Best New Music” by Pitchfork. Lomelda has recently been seen on tour opening for artists such as Big Thief and The Staves. 

ABOUT GODFRIEND

Equal parts true story, theatrical play, live music, and spiritual gathering, Godfriend asks audiences to practice radical belief in each other while facing uncertain futures. 

College professors and real-life couple Hal and Elle ask: should they have a child? As a trans man and a cis woman, the couple wonders if their spiritual callings of gender identity and procreation can coexist. Clues appear in their class discussions about the Public Universal Friend, a nineteenth-century Quaker preacher who claimed God freed them from gender. A live music score created by Hannah Read transforms the performance into a participatory Quaker meeting, where audiences listen for wisdom from the divine.

Godfriend was originally developed at the Cohen New Works Festival in Austin, TX, where they all met. The project is supported by a grant from the Foundation for Contemporary Arts. 

Three performances only: August 14 at 7:00 PM, August 15 at 7:00PM, and August 16 at 7:00 PM in The Tank's 98-seat theater.

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