VERY BLUE LIGHT to Make New York Premiere at The Tank NYC
Performances will run from September 10-October 4.
The New York Premiere of Very Blue Light by Daphne Silbiger, directed by Emily Moler, will premiere at The Tank, from September 10-October 4. Two women reunite with their childhood best friend in Marfa, TX, only to find that he aligns politically with his bosses in big tech.
With uncertainty defining both the present and future, Angela faces the temptation of adopting her old friend's conservative lifestyle, while Magna seeks (and finds) some certainty about a progressive way forward when she and a lifelong Marfan encounter the mysterious Marfa Lights.
Very Blue Light is about people caught in a conflict between their social network, emergent technology, and the natural world, and asks: how can we collectively imagine a new model for the uncertain future? Tickets ($28-$53) are available for advance purchase. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.
|
A Tom Lehrer Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (7/29-7/29)
|
Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
|
Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS
|
Fool for Love
Vino Theater (8/06-8/08) PHOTOS
|
Oil & Whiskey
The Bitter End, Laurie Beechman, Prohibition, The Rat NYC (7/15-8/12) VIDEOS
|
Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
|
SAY MY NAME
AMT Theatre (7/23-7/26)
|
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
American Theatre of Actors (ATA) (7/25-7/26)
|
That Math Show
Theater555 (6/11-8/16)
|
YO WTF Is The Government?
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (8/01-8/01)