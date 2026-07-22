 Skip to main content
My Shows
News on your favorite shows, specials & more!
Home For You Chat My Shows Register/Login Games Grosses

VERY BLUE LIGHT to Make New York Premiere at The Tank NYC

Performances will run from September 10-October 4.

By:
VERY BLUE LIGHT to Make New York Premiere at The Tank NYC

The New York Premiere of Very Blue Light by Daphne Silbiger, directed by Emily Moler, will premiere at The Tank, from September 10-October 4. Two women reunite with their childhood best friend in Marfa, TX, only to find that he aligns politically with his bosses in big tech.

With uncertainty defining both the present and future, Angela faces the temptation of adopting her old friend's conservative lifestyle, while Magna seeks (and finds) some certainty about a progressive way forward when she and a lifelong Marfan encounter the mysterious Marfa Lights.

 Very Blue Light is about people caught in a conflict between their social network, emergent technology, and the natural world, and asks: how can we collectively imagine a new model for the uncertain future?  Tickets ($28-$53) are available for advance purchase. The performance will run approximately 80 minutes, with no intermission.

Click Here to Get Tickets
More on The Tank
Upcoming Shows
Where the Yetis Will Be
Where the Yetis Will Be
7/23 - 7/25/2026
OVERFLOW
OVERFLOW
8/4 - 8/6/2026
Recent Articles
BEDROOM POP to Open at The Tank NYC With Full Cast Announced
BEDROOM POP to Open at The Tank NYC With Full Cast Announced
7/8/2026
HONOR SHMONOR: A FANTASTICAL FARCE to Play One Night Only at The Tank
HONOR SHMONOR: A FANTASTICAL FARCE to Play One Night Only at The Tank
6/30/2026
Don't Miss a Off-Off-Broadway News Story
Sign up for all the news on the Summer season, discounts & more...


BroadwayWorld TV

View all Videos

Off-Off-Broadway SHOWS

A Tom Lehrer Cabaret in Off-Off-Broadway A Tom Lehrer Cabaret
The Green Room 42 (7/29-7/29)
Broadway Magic Hour in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Magic Hour
Broadway Magic Hour: Magic Show (7/25-1/02)
Broadway Takes On The 80s in Off-Off-Broadway Broadway Takes On The 80s
The Cutting Room (9/14-9/14) PHOTOS
Fool for Love in Off-Off-Broadway Fool for Love
Vino Theater (8/06-8/08) PHOTOS
Oil & Whiskey in Off-Off-Broadway Oil & Whiskey
The Bitter End, Laurie Beechman, Prohibition, The Rat NYC (7/15-8/12) VIDEOS
Rock Never Dies in Off-Off-Broadway Rock Never Dies
Hard Rock Cafe (5/29-8/30) PHOTOS VIDEOS
SAY MY NAME in Off-Off-Broadway SAY MY NAME
AMT Theatre (7/23-7/26)
Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy in Off-Off-Broadway Shangri-La-La, a comedy musical about Siegfried & Roy
American Theatre of Actors (ATA) (7/25-7/26)
That Math Show in Off-Off-Broadway That Math Show
Theater555 (6/11-8/16)
YO WTF Is The Government? in Off-Off-Broadway YO WTF Is The Government?
Brooklyn Comedy Collective (8/01-8/01)
View All Shows Add a Show

Recommended For You
Buy Tickets