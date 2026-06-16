GIRLFRIENDS One-Woman Play to Run at The Tank NYC for Broadway Pride Fest

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GIRLFRIENDS is a true story that starts with a lie. The not-so-straight play will be at The Tank for two nights only, Sunday, June 21 at 9:30 p.m. and Wednesday, June 24 at 7 p.m., for Broadway Pride Fest.

Why get breakup bangs when you could cross the country with a stranger? In GIRLFRIENDS, Scout doesn't have words for her heartbreak, her queerness, or for her plan to cross the USA. Nevertheless, she drives until she finds something beautiful.

Playwright Sara Malinowski admits the play surprised her. 'It's a true story I didn't know the truth of for a decade,' she says. She sat down to write Thelma & Louise meets Romy and Michele's High School Reunion meets The Goofy Movie meets Fleabag - just a cute road trip about two strangers-turned-boundaryless female besties!

She explains: 'Around scene three, I shared it with a writing group. They were so excited to know when these women would realize they're in love. I genuinely responded: 'huh?' But the more honest I was in retelling my road trip, the more blatantly obvious it became. Everyone could see but me. I found love for my full queer self through writing this.'

Follow 'girlfriends' Scout and Oliska as they travel across the American landscape in a 1998 Honda Civic in 2014 with $200. Drive along as they journey from New York to California, with music shifting from country to blues to folk as they travel from New Orleans, to Texas, to California. Watch as they explore everything from sex to sandstone, and Shakespeare to singing for gasoline.

Interweaving Shakespeare, Bob Dylan, Norah Jones, Joni Mitchell, and more than a few vibrator references, GIRLFRIENDS is a cabaret of queer confusion. Directed by Ash Malloy, and starring and written by Sara Malinowski, Girlfriends just made its world premiere at Hollywood Fringe.

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