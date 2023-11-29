GAMEPIECE Returns For a One-Night-Only Performance This Weekend

After an exhilarating run at the Center at West Park's 2023 Evolution Festival, GAMEPIECE, is set to return for a special one-night-only performance on December 2nd. Created by Christian Flynn and co-written by the audience, GAMEPIECE is not just a play-it's a spontaneous theatre game show that promises a hilarious unique and interactive experience every time.

Event Details:

Date: December 2nd

Time: 8:00pm

Location: The Sanctuary Space at the Center at West Park, 165 W. 86th St. New York, NY

Tickets: Click Here

GAMEPIECE, a brainchild of Christian Flynn, unfolds as a spontaneous theatre game show featuring an ever-changing cast of players. With a blend of games, dreams, challenges, and a big spinning wheel, Flynn and his merry band of pranksters craft a three-act narrative that is not only audience interactive but also audience collaborative.

Interactive Elements:

Veto Power: Audience members can veto decisions made by the actors.

Live Writers Rooms: Participate in live sessions where the audience contributes to the plot.

Prop Influence: Bring props from home to directly influence the storyline.

Co-Writing the Ending: In the grand finale, audience members co-write the ending based on their favorite elements from theatre, literature, or film.

GAMEPIECE is not just a play; it's a spontaneous theatre game show that defies convention. Co-developed with celebrated playwright Kelsey Sullivan and featuring consultation from game designer Day Lane, GAMEPIECE offers a unique and interactive experience with each performance. Developed during a residency at the Evolution Festival at the Center at West Park, GAMEPIECE is a theatrical experience like no other-it's not just a play; it's a game. PLAY IT!

The Cast:

Players: Addie Guidry, Cole Ortiz-Mackes, Jennifer Bareillis, Maximilian Isaacs, Santiago Mallan, Sebastian Martinez

The Clown: Sarah Wingo

Poet Laureate: Morgan Boyle

The Bard: Jay Reed

Don't miss the chance to experience the theatrical revolution that is GAMEPIECE. Join us on December 2nd for an unforgettable night of laughter, surprises, and collaborative storytelling.