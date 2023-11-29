GAMEPIECE Returns For a One-Night-Only Performance This Weekend

The performance is set for December 2.

Nov. 29, 2023

After an exhilarating run at the Center at West Park's 2023 Evolution Festival, GAMEPIECE, is set to return for a special one-night-only performance on December 2nd. Created by Christian Flynn and co-written by the audience, GAMEPIECE is not just a play-it's a spontaneous theatre game show that promises a hilarious unique and interactive experience every time.

Event Details:

Date: December 2nd

Time: 8:00pm

Location: The Sanctuary Space at the Center at West Park, 165 W. 86th St. New York, NY

Tickets: Click Here

GAMEPIECE, a brainchild of Christian Flynn, unfolds as a spontaneous theatre game show featuring an ever-changing cast of players. With a blend of games, dreams, challenges, and a big spinning wheel, Flynn and his merry band of pranksters craft a three-act narrative that is not only audience interactive but also audience collaborative.

Interactive Elements:

Veto Power: Audience members can veto decisions made by the actors.

Live Writers Rooms: Participate in live sessions where the audience contributes to the plot.

Prop Influence: Bring props from home to directly influence the storyline.

Co-Writing the Ending: In the grand finale, audience members co-write the ending based on their favorite elements from theatre, literature, or film.

GAMEPIECE is not just a play; it's a spontaneous theatre game show that defies convention. Co-developed with celebrated playwright Kelsey Sullivan and featuring consultation from game designer Day Lane, GAMEPIECE offers a unique and interactive experience with each performance. Developed during a residency at the Evolution Festival at the Center at West Park, GAMEPIECE is a theatrical experience like no other-it's not just a play; it's a game. PLAY IT!

The Cast:

Players: Addie Guidry, Cole Ortiz-Mackes, Jennifer Bareillis, Maximilian Isaacs, Santiago Mallan, Sebastian Martinez

The Clown: Sarah Wingo

Poet Laureate: Morgan Boyle

The Bard: Jay Reed

Don't miss the chance to experience the theatrical revolution that is GAMEPIECE. Join us on December 2nd for an unforgettable night of laughter, surprises, and collaborative storytelling.




