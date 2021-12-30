Fundraiser and Comedy Show Announced For No Kid Hungry

Join in on Monday, January 3rd, 2022 at 8pm for a virtual fundraiser and improvised comedy show with 100% of funds benefitting No Kid Hungry. Every dollar, according to the charity, helps feed up to ten meals to hungry children around the world. Suggested donation is $20 but as little as $1 is appreciated and gains access to the show. You can contribute and learn more HERE or visit New York Improv Theater. As of 12/30 the event has raised $570. Help meet their $2000 goal?

The show is hosted by Walt Frasier (Billions, Blue Bloods, Letterman, MTV), features Evan Schultz and Samuel Van Wyk and guest stars Amelia Fowler (Many Saints of Newark, Pose, Blue Bloods, FBI etc).

Happy to report no serious illness but just enough covid cases in the cast has sadly temporarily paused LMAO off-Broadway's run in Times Square. So this is a chance to give back, keep the creative juices flowing, and reach new fans and students from around the world that discovered their shows and classes during quarantine last year.

Since 2002, formerly known as EIGHT IS NEVER ENOUGH (aka Improv 4 Kids at schools and family events) New York Improv Theater has entertained 7000+ audience with an all professional cast in Times Square NYC and touring nationwide (theaters, college, corporate events and K12 schools). During the 14 month NYC theatrical quarantine, the troupe logged 4000+ hours on zoom offering shows and classes worldwide. Back live since April 2021, New York Improv Theater continues to offer classes online for kids, teens and adults. Artistic Director, Walt Frasier, authored IMPROV ON ZOOM, published on Amazon last September.

The troupe's #1 rule is "Have Fun but never at another's expense." Their mission is to spread laughter and use comedy to teach the world self confidence, creativity, leadership and community. More about shows, classes and private events at https://newyorkimprovtheater.com/