Friends Of Friends Theatre Company to Present CODEPENDENCE at The Tank

The Friends of Friends Theater Company will present Codependence on Thursday, January 25th and Saturday, January 27th at 8:00 PM.

Location: The Attic at the Tank, 312 W 36th St., New York, NY 10018

Run Time: 1 Hour

Tickets: $18 available at Click Here

"Life is hard to carry alone. Let me take the weight off your shoulders. If only for a minute. Call it a favor."

In this touching double feature, directed by Julia Sioss, Megan Pigott, and Sydney Dennison, two couples explore what it means to coexist. How do you survive a fight? A loss? A love turned sour? And how can you learn to lean on someone who might not be there tomorrow? Join this cast of seasoned actors from the Atlantic Acting Conservatory as they explore themes of trust and love in the most threatening environment of all: a New York City apartment.

Malia Wessel's Thank You for Knowing Me starring Sam Besca (Jamie) and Kate Low (Taylor), tells the story of a couple through fragmented memories as they learn how people can grow together and also grow apart. This heart-wrenching and tragically relatable play will have you studying the power each of us has to shape each other's lives.

Electra Carzis's second written and produced play in New York, The Rug starring Zoe Loveless (Amy) and Eli Nuss (Liam), echoes these themes of growth as Amy contends with the loss of her mother under... unconventional circumstances. But being accidentally choked to death by a Bushwick dominatrix could happen to anyone, right?

With big laughs, deep sadness, and some very badly executed (but consensual) BDSM, these short one-acts are sure to leave you longing for more.

This production seeks to find those seeking connection through community, whether it be one person in your apartment or 40 people in a theater. Codependence speaks to the thoughts, feelings, and urges that strike us as we move through life. We choose to embrace all the messy and miraculous products of togetherness, no matter how enduring that togetherness may be, to show that sometimes you need someone to lean on. And sometimes you need someone to lean on you.

Follow our production on Instagram at @codependencetheplay for live updates.