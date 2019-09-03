Free Concert TIN PAN ALLEY 2 Features New Musical Theatre Works
Dixon Place is pleased to present Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 7:30pm. After two successful concerts in last April and June, this time it will be showcasing new works by writers Deniz Demirkurt, Dan Gibson, and Sam Rosenblatt, and hosted by Durra Leung. The event is free. For more information and RSVP, please go to http://dixonplace.org/performances/tin-pan-alley-2-9-7-2019/
The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20thcentury. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience.
The September 2019 lineup will be featuring a diverse roster of talents from Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (GMTWP) at New York University, a community of collaborators engaged in the ever-evolving process of creating new musical theatre. All the featured writers (Deniz Demirkurt, Dan Gibson, and Sam Rosenblatt) will be presenting their works mostly incubated in the GMTWP program. Their collaborators for this concert include Utsav Bhargava, Elspeth Collard, Ella Sodam Yoon, Dani Shoulman, and Alex Higgin-Houser.
SETLIST:
Blood Brothers
Music by Utsav Bhargava
Lyrics by Deniz Demirkurt
Performed by Trevor McGinnis, Brittany Simmons, Brooke Wexler
Party Games
Music by Elspeth Collard
Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt
Performed by Brooke Wexler
Big Enough (from "Behind the Front Door")
Music by Dan Gibson
Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt
Performed by Ciela Elliott
Tied to You (from "Behind the Front Door")
Music by Dan Gibson
Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt
Performed by Brittany Simmons
Songs You Won't Hear
Music by Ella Sodam Yoon
Lyrics by Deniz Demirkurt
Performed by Trevor McGinnis
Everything Looks
Music by Elspeth Collard
Lyrics by Deniz Demirkurt
Performed by Brooke Wexler
The Interrogation of Daisy Simmons and Abbie Dodd
Music by Dan Gibson
Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt
Performed by Brittany Simmons, Brooke Wexler
Painting My World
Music by Elspeth Collard
Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt
Performed by Ciela Elliott
Cats: The Meowsical (The Other One)
Music by Dan Gibson
Lyrics by Dani Shoulman
Performed by Dan Gibson, Trevor McGinnis, Brittany Simmons
with special guests Dani Shoulman, Elspeth Collard, Sam Rosenblatt
Mary
Music & Lyrics by Deniz Demirkurt
Performed by Brittany Simmons
featuring Brandy Hoang Collier on Ukulele
Reaching Out to You
Music by Dan Gibson
Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt
Performed by Trevor McGinnis
Top of the Bill
Music by Dan Gibson
Lyrics by Alex Higgin-Houser
Performed by Trevor McGinnis, Brittany Simmons
Mami Matsuura on Piano