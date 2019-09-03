Free Concert TIN PAN ALLEY 2 Features New Musical Theatre Works

Dixon Place is pleased to present Tin Pan Alley 2, a free concert series featuring new musical theatre works on Saturday, September 7, 2019 at 7:30pm. After two successful concerts in last April and June, this time it will be showcasing new works by writers Deniz Demirkurt, Dan Gibson, and Sam Rosenblatt, and hosted by Durra Leung. The event is free. For more information and RSVP, please go to http://dixonplace.org/performances/tin-pan-alley-2-9-7-2019/

The idea of Tin Pan Alley 2 is from the legendary birthplace of numerous American Standards in the early 20thcentury. The concert series' mission is to provide a platform for emerging musical theatre writers, and free entertainment for the audience.

The September 2019 lineup will be featuring a diverse roster of talents from Graduate Musical Theatre Writing Program (GMTWP) at New York University, a community of collaborators engaged in the ever-evolving process of creating new musical theatre. All the featured writers (Deniz Demirkurt, Dan Gibson, and Sam Rosenblatt) will be presenting their works mostly incubated in the GMTWP program. Their collaborators for this concert include Utsav Bhargava, Elspeth Collard, Ella Sodam Yoon, Dani Shoulman, and Alex Higgin-Houser.

SETLIST:

Blood Brothers

Music by Utsav Bhargava

Lyrics by Deniz Demirkurt

Performed by Trevor McGinnis, Brittany Simmons, Brooke Wexler

Party Games

Music by Elspeth Collard

Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt

Performed by Brooke Wexler

Big Enough (from "Behind the Front Door")

Music by Dan Gibson

Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt

Performed by Ciela Elliott

Tied to You (from "Behind the Front Door")

Music by Dan Gibson

Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt

Performed by Brittany Simmons

Songs You Won't Hear

Music by Ella Sodam Yoon

Lyrics by Deniz Demirkurt

Performed by Trevor McGinnis

Everything Looks

Music by Elspeth Collard

Lyrics by Deniz Demirkurt

Performed by Brooke Wexler

The Interrogation of Daisy Simmons and Abbie Dodd

Music by Dan Gibson

Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt

Performed by Brittany Simmons, Brooke Wexler

Painting My World

Music by Elspeth Collard

Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt

Performed by Ciela Elliott

Cats: The Meowsical (The Other One)

Music by Dan Gibson

Lyrics by Dani Shoulman

Performed by Dan Gibson, Trevor McGinnis, Brittany Simmons

with special guests Dani Shoulman, Elspeth Collard, Sam Rosenblatt

Mary

Music & Lyrics by Deniz Demirkurt

Performed by Brittany Simmons

featuring Brandy Hoang Collier on Ukulele

Reaching Out to You

Music by Dan Gibson

Lyrics by Sam Rosenblatt

Performed by Trevor McGinnis

Top of the Bill

Music by Dan Gibson

Lyrics by Alex Higgin-Houser

Performed by Trevor McGinnis, Brittany Simmons

Mami Matsuura on Piano





Related Articles Shows View More Off-Off-Broadway Stories

More Hot Stories For You