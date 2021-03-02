Flushing Town Hall to Host Event With Creators and Artists About Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre's Film 3 x 13

On March 21, 2021, Flushing Town Hall will present a conversation with the creators and artists featured in Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre's new film 3 x 13, which explores the singularity of the individual and the universality of the human experience through the journeys of 12 artists from across the globe.

The live conversation - and clips from the film - will be presented that Sunday at 2:00 PM ET on Flushing Town Hall's YouTube channel. The following day, on Monday, March 22, Flushing Town Hall will present a live dance workshop (over Zoom) at 12:00 PM ET. The events are free, but RSVPs are required at https://flushingtownhall.org/yaa-samar-dance-theatre-artist-talk.

Produced by Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre and created by award-winning Director Eimi Imanishi and Choreographer Samar Haddad King, 3 x 13 explores the singularity of the individual and the universality of the human experience. In 12 short films with original music by Lou Tides, artists from around the globe share a journey of transformation that deeply marked their lives. These personal accounts of parenthood, loss, race, exile, dreams both realized and abandoned, find expression through a common choreography for body and camera, offering an intimate glimpse into the performers' inner and outer worlds. The work culminates in an interactive 13th film that unites all 12 journeys in a virtual ensemble that invites audiences to chart their own course across six languages and eight countries: Cuba, Egypt, France, Mali, Mexico, Palestine, South Korea, and the United States.

"My work is driven by human stories, and dance is my way of expressing what words sometimes can't. 3 x 13 is not only a portal into these individuals' stories, but a portal into the larger world that we are currently so isolated from. In a time where collectivity seems so fractured, this piece is a reminder that we are all part of a global fabric," said Samar Haddad King, Artistic Director, YSDT (Co-Creator/Choreographer, 3 x 13).

Flushing Town Hall Deputy Director Sami Abu Shumays will moderate a live discussion with several of the creators and artists: Eimi Imanishi (Creator and Director), Samar Haddad King (Creator and Choreographer), and performers: Mohammed Smahneh (Nablus, Palestine), Samaa Wakim (Mi'ilya, Palestine), Yukari Osaka (New York), and, Zoe Rabinowitz (Associate Artistic Director, YSDT).

Following the artist talk, on Monday, March 22, Flushing Town Hall will present a live dance workshop (over Zoom) at 12:00 PM ET. This open level hour long dance class - taught by YSDT company member Samaa Wakim in English and Arabic - utilizes improvisation, visualization, and choreography to explore the themes and techniques of YSDT's new dance film work, 3 x 13. Participants are encouraged to wear comfortable clothing to move in and bring a smart phone with video capability if they have one. Classes are adapted to fit in a variety of spaces large and small. Learn more at https://ysdt.org/virtual/.

Yaa Samar! Dance Theatre (YSDT) creates invigorating performance and education programs that expand access to- and promote understanding through- the arts. Led by Artistic Director Samar Haddad King, YSDT believes art should be liberating, transformative, and accessible to all. The company operates out of the United States and Arab World and is committed to uniting diverse artists and audiences in the creative process. Since 2005, the non-profit has produced more than 30 original works that have been seen in 10 countries across four continents. Learn more at www.ysdt.org

Flushing Town Hall's FTH At Home! virtual programming is presented for free to the general public but donations in any amount are appreciated to support the artists and the nonprofit cultural organization as they continue to provide programming and entertainment across New York and the world.