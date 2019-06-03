Flushing Town Hall Announces Upcoming Jazz, World Music, Drumming, Dance And Family Performances

Flushing Town Hall will keep the summer doldrums at bay with a breadth of global music, family programs, exhibitions, jazz and workshops this July and August. The global arts venue will present over 25 programs to entertain audiences of all ages and backgrounds.

"We are thrilled to continue our 40th anniversary season celebrations this summer with an exceptional lineup of acclaimed performers from around the globe," says Flushing Town Hall Executive and Artistic Director Ellen Kodadek. "We also will bring back popular summer programs such as full moon drumming, and for the first time host a Jazz Jam All-Stars event that features accomplished musicians, many from Queens!"

Flushing Town Hall's summer highlights include: I Wan Jan: Puppetry from Taiwan (Jul 14); Minhwa: Korean Folk Paintings in New York (Jul 19); Bulla en el Barrio (Jul 21); Minhwa Hand Fan Making (Jul 21); Svetlana & The Delancey Five (Jul 26); Cardboard Explosion! (Jul 28); Jazz Jam All-Stars (Aug 4); Annual Members' Exhibit (Aug 9); Salon Sunday (Aug 11); Sushi & Steamed Egg Workshop (Aug 18); the Monthly Jazz Jam (Jul 3, Aug 7); and Live Drawing with Models (Jul 8, Aug 12).

The Open Mic Series (Jul 8, Jul 22, Aug 5, Aug 19, Aug 26, Sep 9) and an outdoor Full Moon Drum Circle (Jul 16) will return this summer season.

Flushing Town Hall is accessible by car, bus, train and foot-located a short distance from the 7 train-at 137-35 Northern Blvd. in Flushing, Queens. Access for wheelchair users and individuals with limited mobility is available.

Once again, Flushing Town Hall is opening its doors to teenagers-for free. Under the "Teen Access Program," all 13- to 19-year-old teens (whether a member or not) will be welcomed to attend any performance for free. The program is designed to appeal to students and help foster a greater love for arts and culture.

Tickets can be purchased at www.flushingtownhall.org or by calling (718) 463-7700 x222.





