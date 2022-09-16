First Kiss Theatre Company to Present First Ever In-Person Season at The Tank

After 2 years of virtual programming, First Kiss Theatre Company is presenting its first in-person season at The Tank NYC. Tickets for the first 3 shows are available now.

Magical Girl Play by Emmy Kuperschmid - September 19th at 7 pm (Staged Reading)

"How do you make up for fourteen years of being the chosen one when you don't even know if you're good enough to be chosen in the first place?"

Dakota is 28 years old, working a desk job in a city when she finds out her magical destiny: she's the Warrior of Light and Justice chosen to save this world from darkness - a discovery she was supposed to make 14 years ago, when she was just 14. Discovering you're a hero may be thrilling, but can you fight evil by moonlight while still making it to the office by 8am? Who is the new guy in the office, and where is her best friend disappearing to? And are things as black and white, good and evil, as her new magical companion claims?

Cast:

Emmy Kuperschmid

Nicole Abarca Powell

Orlando Davis

Christian Cieri

Alice Nora

Nina Rae

Patricia Lawrence

Ceara Ledwith

Gaspare Grippi

Tickets

Max's House by Max Berry - September 24th and 25th at 7 pm

Welcome to Max's house! Max is so excited to see all of you...but uh-oh! His singing and dancing has been KIDNAPPED! Can you help Max, along with a rhino, a pole dancing pole, a singing list, and a whole bunch of other friends find out who took them? You might even learn a cool lesson along the way.

Team:

Max Berry - Playwright/Lyrics/Actor

Caitlin Mayernik - Director/Puppet Designer

Peter DiMaggio - Music/Lyrics

Lee Harrison Daniel - Stage Manager/Producer/Sound Designer

Eli Garmon - Tech Operator

Dania Miguel - Lighting Designer

Tickets

Ellie and Lee's 35th Birthday Party: A One Woman Show by Lee Harrison Daniel and Ellie Strayer - October 16th at 7 pm

Ellie and Lee were born on the same day at the same time and will die on the same day at the same time, on their 35th birthday, and you're at their 35th birthday party. The rest is a surprise!

Written, directed, and performed by Lee Harrison Daniel and Ellie Strayer

Tickets

First Kiss Theatre Company is an assembly of artists, each on a unique quest to embed magic from our shared universe into bold new work. The company was founded in 2020 by emerging artists who were frustrated with the landscape of the pandemic-fucked theatrical world. Through nearly two years of virtual performance, artistic workshops, and our year-long Residency Program, and other public events, we have generated the wonderful community of artists we are proud to represent today. FKT's mission is to bring artists together in an accessible, equitable, and highly collaborative space to shine light on untold stories and embrace the joy of community through DIY theater.