Skip to main content Skip to footer site map
First Kiss Theatre Company to Present First Ever In-Person Season at The Tank

First Kiss Theatre Company to Present First Ever In-Person Season at The Tank

The season begins with Magical Girl Play by Emmy Kuperschmid, September 19th.

Off-Off-Broadway News in Your Inbox

Get local news, offers & more...

Sep. 16, 2022  

After 2 years of virtual programming, First Kiss Theatre Company is presenting its first in-person season at The Tank NYC. Tickets for the first 3 shows are available now.

Magical Girl Play by Emmy Kuperschmid - September 19th at 7 pm (Staged Reading)

"How do you make up for fourteen years of being the chosen one when you don't even know if you're good enough to be chosen in the first place?"

Dakota is 28 years old, working a desk job in a city when she finds out her magical destiny: she's the Warrior of Light and Justice chosen to save this world from darkness - a discovery she was supposed to make 14 years ago, when she was just 14. Discovering you're a hero may be thrilling, but can you fight evil by moonlight while still making it to the office by 8am? Who is the new guy in the office, and where is her best friend disappearing to? And are things as black and white, good and evil, as her new magical companion claims?

Cast:
Emmy Kuperschmid
Nicole Abarca Powell
Orlando Davis
Christian Cieri
Alice Nora
Nina Rae
Patricia Lawrence
Ceara Ledwith
Gaspare Grippi

Tickets

Max's House by Max Berry - September 24th and 25th at 7 pm

Welcome to Max's house! Max is so excited to see all of you...but uh-oh! His singing and dancing has been KIDNAPPED! Can you help Max, along with a rhino, a pole dancing pole, a singing list, and a whole bunch of other friends find out who took them? You might even learn a cool lesson along the way.

Team:
Max Berry - Playwright/Lyrics/Actor
Caitlin Mayernik - Director/Puppet Designer
Peter DiMaggio - Music/Lyrics
Lee Harrison Daniel - Stage Manager/Producer/Sound Designer
Eli Garmon - Tech Operator
Dania Miguel - Lighting Designer

Tickets

Ellie and Lee's 35th Birthday Party: A One Woman Show by Lee Harrison Daniel and Ellie Strayer - October 16th at 7 pm

Ellie and Lee were born on the same day at the same time and will die on the same day at the same time, on their 35th birthday, and you're at their 35th birthday party. The rest is a surprise!

Written, directed, and performed by Lee Harrison Daniel and Ellie Strayer

Tickets

First Kiss Theatre Company is an assembly of artists, each on a unique quest to embed magic from our shared universe into bold new work. The company was founded in 2020 by emerging artists who were frustrated with the landscape of the pandemic-fucked theatrical world. Through nearly two years of virtual performance, artistic workshops, and our year-long Residency Program, and other public events, we have generated the wonderful community of artists we are proud to represent today. FKT's mission is to bring artists together in an accessible, equitable, and highly collaborative space to shine light on untold stories and embrace the joy of community through DIY theater.


Regional Awards


More Hot Stories For You


GHOSTLIGHT By ABC Nashville's David Alford Will Debut At The TankGHOSTLIGHT By ABC Nashville's David Alford Will Debut At The Tank
September 16, 2022

GHOSTLIGHT, a new play by David Alford (ABC's Nashville, Broadway: The Little Foxes), produced by Jaclyn Neidenthal (Broadway: Chitty Chitty Bang Bang, Film: School of Rock), and directed by Thomas Gallogly (Off-Broadway: Between The Lines, Film: Breathe), will play a limited 8 performances from October 12-22, 2022 in New York City.
Alexander Zuccaro To Portray Hippolytus in PHAEDRA at American Theater For ActorsAlexander Zuccaro To Portray Hippolytus in PHAEDRA at American Theater For Actors
September 16, 2022

Alexander Zuccaro (Father John Misty’s music video 'Kiss Me', Spit & Vigor Theater Company’s MAROONED!, Rogue Theater Festival’s BlackBox SandBox) will be appearing in the leading role of Hippolytus in Roman philosopher and playwright's tragedy, Phaedra.
U.S. Premiere Of Trajal Harrell's MAGGIE THE CAT Runs At NYU Skirball, October 27- 29U.S. Premiere Of Trajal Harrell's MAGGIE THE CAT Runs At NYU Skirball, October 27- 29
September 15, 2022

NYU Skirball will present the North American premiere of choreographer Trajal Harrell's Maggie the Cat, a dazzling and provocative fusion of high art and pop culture, running Thursday, October 27 – Saturday, October 29 at 7:30 pm at NYU Skirball.
The American Vicarious' DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY to Tour All Five NYC BoroughsThe American Vicarious' DEBATE: BALDWIN VS BUCKLEY to Tour All Five NYC Boroughs
September 15, 2022

the american vicarious will present a Five-Borough NYC Tour (5BT) of their critically acclaimed production of Debate: Baldwin vs Buckley, a staging of the historic clash between James Baldwin and William F. Buckley Jr.
Frog & Peach Theatre Company to Present AS YOU LIKE IT Beginning This MonthFrog & Peach Theatre Company to Present AS YOU LIKE IT Beginning This Month
September 15, 2022

Frog & Peach Theatre Company has announced that New York's revolutionary Shakespeare ensemble will return to the live stage with their long-anticipated comedy blockbuster, AS YOU LIKE IT.