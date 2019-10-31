Fellowship for Performing Arts Has Announced World Premiere of PARADISE LOST and Full 2019-20 Season

Fellowship for Performing Arts announced today its productions for late 2019 and early 2020, marking the company's fifth full season in New York. The season will be headlined by a new work, PARADISE LOST by Tom Dulack and inspired by the classic John Milton epic poem. The season also features the return of FPA's C.S. LEWIS' THE GREAT DIVORCE. Productions will take place at Theatre Three at Theatre Row (410 W. 42nd Street, New York, NY 10036). Tickets are on sale now at www.FPAtheatre.com.

The first production of the season features an updated revival of C.S. LEWIS' THE GREAT DIVORCE, a mesmerizing fantasy about heaven and hell that the New York Times describes as "infinitely thought-provoking" and "consistently intriguing." Now with new, added material, four actors portraying 22 distinct characters take a strange bus trip from hell to the outskirts of heaven where they are given an opportunity to stay or return to hell. The choice proves to be much harder than imagined. The play runs from Dec. 12-29 followed by an extensive national tour.

THE GREAT DIVORCE is adapted for the stage by Max McLean and will be directed by Christa Scott-Reed (FPA's A Man for All Seasons). Scenic design is by Kelly James Tighe, costume design by Nicole Wee, lighting design by Geoffrey D. Fishburn, projection design by Rachael Cady, original music and sound design by John Gromada, fight direction by Steve Rankin and casting by Carol Hanzel. Ken Denison is the Executive Producer. General Manager is Aruba Productions.

In the world premiere of PARADISE LOST, John Milton's classic story of Lucifer's temptation of Eve receives a fresh and funny retelling in award-winning playwright Tom Dulack's (Road to Damascus, Breaking Legs, Solomon's Child) accessible and lively new play. Even in these secular times, PARADISE LOST remains the archetypal exploration of freedom, desire, rebellion and grace. PARADISE LOST begins performances on Wednesday, Jan. 15, for a run through Feb. 23, 2019.

LOST is directed by Michael Parva (Irena's Vow and FPA's Martin Luther on Trial). Set design is by Harry Feiner. Costume design is by Sydney Maresca, lighting design by Phil Monat, sound design by John Gromada and projection design by John Narun. Casting is by Stephanie Klapper. Ken Denison is the Executive Producer. General Manager is Aruba Productions.

To kick off its New York season, FPA will present Imagine This!, a festival of staged readings featuring plays under consideration for future development.

Works in series include MALCOM AND TERESA by Charles McHugh Gallagher on Wednesday, Dec. 4; George Orwell'S ANIMAL FARM adapted by Ian Wooldridge on Thursday, Dec. 5; and AN INTERVIEW WITH GOD based on the film by Ken Aguado on Friday, Dec. 6. All readings begin at 7 p.m. and are free with reservation required through FPAtheatre.com. Audiences are encouraged to give feedback.

The performance schedule is as follows:

C.S. LEWIS' THE GREAT DIVORCE will play Mondays, Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m., Fridays at 8 p.m., Saturdays at 4 p.m. and 8 p.m., and Sundays at 3 p.m. There will be no matinee on Saturday, Dec. 14. There will be no performance on Tuesday, Dec. 24, or Wednesday, Dec. 25.

PARADISE LOST will play Tuesdays and Thursdays at 7 p.m.; Wednesday, Jan. 15 and 22, at 7 p.m.; subsequent Wednesdays at 2 p.m.; Fridays at 8 p.m.; Saturday, Jan. 18, at 8 p.m.; subsequent Saturdays at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m.; and Sundays at 3 p.m.

All tickets are priced at $75 and are now on sale. $30 under 35 - if you are under 35, show ID at box office. For groups of 10 or more email groupsales@fpatheatre.com

To purchase tickets, please visit www.FPAtheatre.com or call 212-239-6200.





