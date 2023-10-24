Face To Face Films To Complete Memory Trilogy With World Premiere of DUALITY

The show will premiere at ART / NY in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater.

By: Oct. 24, 2023

Face to Face Films will complete their Memory Trilogy, which started last year with "The Girl with the Red Hair," and continues this year with "Shadows," which opens December 1, 2023 at ART / NY Theaters, with the world premiere of "Duality," written by Anthony M. Laura, in December 2024.

Duality focuses on Camilla, who after experiencing the loss of the love of her life in her youth, connects with someone she believes is the soul of her lost love. The play tells the stories of past lives and how we navigate trauma when focusing on love.

Confirmed cast for the play includes Annie-Grace Payne (currently playing Kensley Coleman in Shadows), Olivia Haley Young and Tierney Joyce with more confirmations coming shortly. Casting is underway through casting director Caroline Sinclair.

Confirmed creative team includes Yang Yu (Lighting Design), Philip Lauto (Composer), Rose Hart (Songwriter), Skylar D'Andrea (Producer) and Richard Urquiza (Stage Manager).

Mr. Laura will direct the world premiere and produce under the Face to Face Films banner.

The show will premiere at ART / NY in the Jeffrey and Paula Gural Theater.

More information can be found at www.facetofacefilms.net



