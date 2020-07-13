Face To Face Films Presents THE HOURS

Face to Face Films continues its reading series of films that originated on stage or in print with David Hare's acclaimed screenplay based on Michael Cunningham's 1998 Pulitzer Prize-winning novel of the same title.

The Hours will be presented August 1 at 2:00 p.m. on ZOOM; facetofacereadings@gmail.com for reservations

The plot focuses on three women of different generations whose lives are interconnected by the 1925 novel, Mrs Dalloway, by Virginia Woolf.

Clarissa Vaughan in 2001, preparing a party for her friend, suffering with AIDS; 1950s housewife, Laura Brown. Pregnant (again) and unhappy in her marriage; and Virginia Woolf, herself, in 1920s England, struggling with depression and mental illness, attempting to complete the novel in question.

The company features Casey Hartnett (as Virginia Wolff), Gabe Calleja, Kristen Hasty, Candy Dato, Andrew Rosenbloom, Samantha Yestrebsky, Alex Commito, Vivien Cardone, Rand Faris, Cebi Stough, Jose Duran, Amanda Kristin Cox, Henry Priest Miller, and young Alexandra Rooney in a presentation directed by Anthony Laura.

The viewing is free and donations are accepted for Loveland Foundation. This organization is committed to showing up for communities of color in unique and powerful ways, with a particular focus on Black women and girls. Their resources and initiatives are collaborative and prioritize opportunity, access, validation, and healing.

Anthony Laura started Face to Face Films in order to focus on smaller films about real people. It's his hope as a filmmaker to take stories about people that are not regularly understood and give them a voice. Today, Face to Face supports the Julia Initiative, an outreach service of the company designed to help cast, crew, and even audience in need with help in finding essential services.

Casey Hartnett joins Laura as company partners.

Related Articles

More Hot Stories For You