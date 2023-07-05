FOREVER AFTER Comes to TOSOS Theater Company in August

Doric Wilson's play Forever After is a cagey, theatrical Chinese puzzle masquerading as a mere trinket -- one of the oldest and best comic poses.

Forever After was written in New York City, 1980, for the First Gay American Arts Festival and revised in Arvada, Colorado, July 2008, for the TOSOS II / Heavy Levity Production."

Director Dennis Corsi writes "At the end of a play, a gay couple celebrates their one-year anniversary. The lovers, alone at last, are content that their romantic conclusion is at hand. That's when a drag queen lurking in the audience descends upon the stage, insisting that gay men don't get happy endings and demands a rewrite. Another queen rushes in to advocate for the power of love, yes even for gay men. What ensues is a fierce wig-to-wig battle between the queens, each vying for control of the narrative, throwing the actors playing the couple into existential crisis."

Forever After is produced by TOSOS (The Other Side of Silence), directed by Dennis Corsi and begins previews August 9-11th with opening night on August 11th at The Flea Theater, where it runs through August 26th. Performances are at 7:30 pm Wednesday-Saturday.

Tickets start at $30. Tickets are available online https://www.redeyetickets.com/forever-after/ and at the Flea on performance nights. 20 Thomas Street, New York, NY, 10017