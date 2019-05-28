FEAST3 Comes to UNDER St. Marks Theater

On Monday, June 3rd, FEAST: A Performance Series (produced and curated by Alex Randrup & Conrad Kluck) presents another monthly evening of brand new performance-based projects from some of the most exciting artists in town. FEAST3: June starts at 7pm at UNDER St. Marks Theater (94 St. Marks Place, just east of 1st Avenue).

Tickets are available online at www.feastperformance.com for $12, or at the door for $15.

Along with three delicious performances, FEAST3: June's audience will enjoy the traditional on-stage snack table featuring home made goodies from the producing team, plus FEAST's regular afterparty Nightcap around the corner at The Grafton (126 1st Avenue, just south of St. Marks Place).

FEAST3: June will feature new works-in-progress from performance artist Blake McAlister, playwright Emily Krause, and comedians Jackie Abbott & Ellen Haun.

On the heels of Hurricane Sandy, Blake McAlister, born to a teenage mother in rural Kentucky, hopped a bus from Nashville to Chinatown. Performing through the persona of Elizabeth James, Blake quickly became one of the area's premiere drag entertainers, with an Instagram following of over 10K and a shared brownstone apartment reasonably close to a Trader Joe's. Over time as the character of Elizabeth developed so did the performer's vision. Acting and storytelling became the primary focus, and they started creating what they call "mini-musicals". Blake and Elizabeth's journey continues with "Down Yet," a new mini-musical Blake will workshop at FEAST3: June.

Emily Krause is a Brooklyn-based playwright, actor, and songwriter originally from Portland, Oregon. She is currently a playwright-in-residence with Exquisite Corpse Company, where she is collaborating on a new immersive play about memory, home, and the global water crisis. Her work has been read or developed with the Great Plains Theatre Conference, Exquisite Corpse Company, the Playwriting Collective, the Bechdel Group, The Hearth, The Tank, and TinyRhino. Her most recent works include "Something for the Fish" (Center for Performance Research) and "Are You Happy Now?" (The Tank). Emily brings to FEAST3: June one part of a trilogy of plays she is writing called "What Bright Futures"--a trio of sister-pieces exploring three imagined/projected futures based on our current moment. This first installment of the trilogy is a song-cycle-meets-radio broadcast, created by a playwright who has never written a song cycle or worked in radio.

Jackie Abbott & Ellen Haun are actors, writers and comedians who met on a sketch comedy team at the PIT and both have cats. They have been developing their two-women show "Yes, She Cannes!" since first creating it as a 30 minute sketch show last year. Jackie Abbott has performed in new plays recently at Ensemble Studio Theatre, The Tank, and The 24 Hour Plays: Nationals. Ellen Haun recently co-wrote and performed in the sketch show "Femme Fairy Tales" which ran at the UCB Theatre in Hell's Kitchen for most of 2018. She is also known for her recurring roles as Ms. Chapin on How To Get Away With Murder.

FEAST: A Performance Series presents new work from performance-based artists every month, providing a lab space for artists to develop their riskiest new ideas, and offering an unrivaled communal experience for audiences to break bread together and be a part of the artistic process. Connect with FEAST at www.feastperformance.com, and on Facebook and Instagram @feastperformance.





