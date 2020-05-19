Experimental Bitch Presents TANYA'S LIT CLIT by award-winning playwright Emma Goldman-Sherman on Thursday, June 11 at 7pm, via online streaming as part of 29PWC (29th Street Playwrights Collective) New Works Series 2020.

TANYA'S LIT CLIT is an ensemble piece about the history of hysteria and medical bias against women, with ballet and burlesque!

A very particular part of Tanya's anatomy is on fire, only she can't really say which part! After years of chronic pain without a diagnosis, Tanya finds Dr. Violet. In a phantasmagoric journey through time led by the play's chorus, the lines between doctor and patient blur as Violet and Tanya embark on a wild investigation of the female body and the herstory of its treatment.

Conceived with and directed by Tatiana Baccari, TANYA'S LIT CLIT is Experimental Bitch's first play commission and will be developed over the course of their 2020 Season.

Tatiana Baccari is a director, creative producer and serves as Artistic Director of Experimental Bitch Presents. She has written, directed, and produced live theater at Joe's Pub, Access Theater, HERE, The Flea, and The Connelly Theater. She has assisted directors Sarah Wansley, Jo Bonney and Ian Morgan. Upcoming projects include Vietgone (Assistant Director/Geva Theatre) and Animals Out of Paper (Jobsite Theater, Fl).

"Showing medical bias in action through humor, visceral physicality, and dissonance shakes us out of our complacency," says Baccari. "It's inherently dramatic, relevant and will speak to audiences who haven't had the privilege of hearing directly from female voices. EBP is thrilled to be collaborating with Emma and 29PWC to develop this timely play." Baccari previously directed Goldman-Sherman's PETRIFIED at New Circle Theater and The Chain.

Emma Goldman-Sherman's plays (available on NPX) have been produced on 5 continents and include MAN & WIFE (Desert Ensemble Theatre), ABRAHAM'S DAUGHTERS (The Parsnip Ship, Wild Project/IHRAF, Henley Rose Finalist 2019), and PERFECT WOMEN (Jane Chambers Award), among others. She has been awarded the Normal Felton Fellowship and Richard Maibaum Award for plays addressing social justice. She earned her MFA from the University of Iowa and has been in residence at WordBridge, Millay and Ragdale, and taught at GPTC. This year she created Brave Space to support female-identified writers. Member: DG, LMDA. She is the Resident Dramaturg for 29PWC, which she founded in 2015. Recent work includes FUKT (finalist at BAPF 2020 and Unicorn 2019) and Why Birds Fly (finalist Unicorn 2020).

29PWC develops the voices of emerging, mature playwrights through weekly writing sessions, craft discussions and presentations. Its goal is to foster new work for the stage while supporting the needs of the playwright, committing to gender parity, and providing opportunities for the public to attend workshop performances and provide feedback.

In its 5th season, NEW WORKS SERIES 2020 presents readings of socially-engaged full-length plays by mature emerging playwrights, mostly women, who are often excluded from programming due to sexism and agism, and is made possible in part with public funds from Creative Engagement, supported by the New York City Department of Cultural Affairs in partnership with the City Council and administered by LMCC.

For tickets and a link to the virtual performance, please go to ThunderTix:

https://experimentalbitchpresents.thundertix.com/orders/new?performance_id=2547049

For more information please go to www.experimentalbitchpresents.com

